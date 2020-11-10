Chestermerians invited to help families in need this holiday season

Chestermere residents are encouraged to participate in three Neighbourly November initiatives including Holiday Packs, Adopt a Family, and Giving Tuesday

The City of Chestermere is inviting residents to participate in Neighbourly November after many fundraising initiatives had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighbourly November is an initiative of the Gifts of Kindness Fund, a charity that provides short term financial support to help meet the basic needs of Chestermere and South East Rocky View residents.

“We have offered Holiday Packs and Adopt A Family programs before, but Neighbourly November brings them all together so residents can clearly understand what they can do to help their neighbour in need during the holidays,” said the Team Lead for the City’s Community Support Services, Marla Polachek.

“During the holiday season these challenging and difficult times can be disproportionately overwhelming, and these programs offer an opportunity to help our neighbours bring the year to a close on a bright and positive note,” she said.

Three options to help families in the community are available, such as the Holiday Packs, Adopt a Family, and Giving Tuesday.

Holiday Packs is a gift card program that compliments the Chestermere Food Bank holiday hamper program, so residents in need can have a special holiday meal.

The Holiday Pack gift cards will ensure residents can purchase other needed supplies for the celebration.

On Dec. 1, Chestermere residents are encouraged to contribute any amount towards the general Gifts of Kindness fund for Giving Tuesday.

Donations will be used to help families throughout the year.

Donors will receive a tax receipt for their monetary contributions.

Chestermere residents can also Adopt a Family in need and commit to purchasing gifts for them to enjoy during the holidays.

The Adopt a Family program matches donors with low-income families and seniors to help them celebrate all the joys of the holidays.

Donations to Adopt a Family vary but a minimum commitment of $100 worth of gifts is requested.

City staffers will connect with donors to discuss specific needs.

Donors will be responsible for coordinating the purchase and drop off of the gifts to their donor family.

“Each year money raised through Gifts of Kindness is used to support residents in meeting basic needs they are unable to meet through other government, community, or non-profit services. These gifts enable our community members to grow, adapt, and thrive, even in difficult times,” Polachek said.

“The importance of the Gifts of Kindness fund will be amplified by the long-term effects of COVID-19 and providing a community-based, accessible, and dignifying resource help to reduce the negative impacts poverty has on our community members,” she said.

For more information on Neighbourly November, and Gifts of Kindness, please visit the City of Chestermere website at

chestermere.ca/kindness.

“Please help make 2020 brighter for a family who has had a tough year,” Polachek said.

Adding, “By helping provide a gift card or adopting a whole family, we can ensure that all our neighbours have what they need for a cheerful 2020 holiday season.”