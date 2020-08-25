City buildings reopen by appointment only 

Anyone who doesn’t need to see a city official in-person is encouraged to continue using online services

The City of Chestermere reopened municipal buildings, including City Hall, Fire Services, and the Community Operations building to the public by appointment only on Aug. 17.

Visitors entering any municipal building are required to be symptom-free, wear a mask, sanitize their hands upon entry, step on a sanitizing mat to disinfect their shoes and be screened for fever by a contactless scanner.

City staff will be working behind plexiglass shields and wearing masks in all public areas.

A supply of disposable masks will be available to visitors if needed.

Anyone who requires an in-person appointment at City Hall can call 403-207-7050, or email info@chestermere.ca to request an appointment time with a city representative.

Anyone coming into the City Hall building is asked to use the south entrance on Marina Road. An accessible entrance is located on the north side of the building if needed.

Anyone who does not need to visit a city facility in person is asked to continue using phone, email, or online services.

Appointments can also be booked with Community Operations by calling 403-207-2807, Fire Services by calling 403-272-9878, or Community Peace Officers by calling 403-207-7058.

The front doors of the Chestermere RCMP detachment remain closed, and visitors are asked to call 403-204-8777 and press “0” to speak with staff for assistance before coming to the detachment in person.

Visitors cannot enter a municipal building if they have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or difficulty breathing, they have travelled outside the country in the past14 days, or they were in close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days.

City facilities may reopen to public drop-ins and limited programming later in September if local COVID-19 infection numbers remain low.

For more information on the City’s response to COVID-19, visit www.chestermere.ca.