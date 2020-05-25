City of Chestermere offering resources to support parents and caregivers

A variety of programs, services, and resources are available for parents and caregivers in the Chestermere and southeast Rocky View area

The City of Chestermere Parent and Caregiver Support Services is now operating as the new spoke for the Aspen Family Resource Network Model and will continue to provide universal skill-building, educational programs, information, and resources for parents and caregivers in the Chestermere and southeast Rocky View area. Photo submitted by Suzan Jensen

The City of Chestermere has updated Parent and Caregiver Support Services for residents to utilize.

“Our warm and welcoming team of Caregiver Support Facilitators provides support to parents and caregivers through quality resources, and a variety of inclusive, evidence-based parenting programs, seminars, and workshops,” said the Parent and Caregiver Support Services Supervisor, Suzan Jensen.

“Whether parents are needing information on potty training, or helping their child cope with stress, our team of facilitators will help create a customized plan for each family,” she said.

The Parent and Caregiver Support Services will now operate as a spoke under the Aspen Family Resource Network to provide universal skill-building, educational programs, information, and resources to support parents and caregivers in Chestermere, southeast Rocky View, Wheatland County, and Strathmore.

“We know that positive experiences in the early years of a child’s life can create the foundation for a healthy, resilient adult in the years to follow,” Jensen said.

“We recognize that children and youth are the future of our city and province, and so we are committed to providing parents, and caregivers with the knowledge, support, and resources to ensure that all children have safe and nurturing environments,” she said.

Parents and caregivers can also access curriculum-based programs including the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P), The Psychology Foundation of Canada’s Kids Have Stress Too program, developmental screening including Ages & Stages Questionnaires, Circle of Security, and the emotional literacy program that increases children’s ability to problem solve, improve friendship skills, enhance positive behaviours, and regulate emotions.

In addition to the programs offered, families can access information, resources, and referrals to connect with additional supports.

Families can also meet with local service providers such as nurses, speech and language pathologists, or mental health professionals.

Developmental screenings and referrals to local service providers and agencies and can be provided to families.

“As stated by our Minister of Children’s Services, Rebecca Schulz, ‘Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that children and their families have targeted supports that promote child safety, well-being and development. Our new Family Resource Networks will provide programs, services, and supports to build stronger, more resilient families and communities across the province,’” Jensen said.

There is no criteria for Chestermere families to access the resources and services, as families can self-refer.

“We are extremely fortunate to be a part of such a diverse, active, and family-oriented community, and are looking forward to building relationships with parents, families, and local service providers in the community,” Jensen said.

Although facilitators cannot meet with families due to COVID-19, parents and caregivers are encouraged to visit the Facebook page or chestermere.ca/pcss, to view resources, videos, and additional information.

“We are also facilitating regular virtual learning opportunities for parents so they can continue to stay connected and supported during COVID-19,” Jensen said.

Virtual Parent Workshops are available for parents and caregivers to access, such as the Kids Have Stress Too workshop on May 27 to May 29, that will focus on providing parents with strategies and tools to support their child’s social-emotional health, and their ability to cope with stress.

Chestermere parents and caregivers can learn more about the other programs available through the website Aspen Family Resource Network