City reminds residents to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of COVID-19 

Residents are asked to frequently wash their hands, stay home when sick, and wear a mask when in crowded places

The City of Chestermere is encouraging residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We currently have 40 active cases of COVID-19 in our community. This is the highest case number in our community to date,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“Due to this increase, council’s emergency management committee is considering whether we need to implement more stringent measures to stop the spread of the virus,” he added. “Not out of fear, but out of common sense to protect our community.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw mandated additional measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Calgary and Edmonton, which included limiting private social gatherings to 15 people.

Currently, the additional measures have not been implemented for Chestermere or surrounding communities.

“The evidence says that the spread is most likely happening through personal connections, and private gatherings, not generally at grocery stores or other businesses,” Chalmers said.

“This means that many people are doing the right things, and we do not feel the need to implement a mask bylaw or other measures locally at this time. However, we want to echo Dr. Hinshaw’s message, that there is no one magic bullet, we must keep doing all the right things to limit the spread in Chestermere,” he said.

Chalmers urges residents to frequently wash hands, stay at home when sick, limit the number of cohorts they are in, wear a mask when in crowded places, limit gatherings to small groups, and screen visitors before they enter your home.

“It may seem awkward at first, but please question them because you care,” Chalmers said.

“Together, if we all do these things, we can limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If we lose our focus, however, and become relaxed, our cases will continue to rise, and we may see the province implement more stringent measures in Chestermere, just like they have in Calgary and Edmonton,” he said.

“It’s up to us to stop that, it’s up to all of us to stop the spread, over the coming weeks and this week especially with Halloween, we will continue to keep a close eye on our cases, any possible outbreaks, and the effectiveness of these recommendations,” he added. “Together, we can do it Chestermere.”