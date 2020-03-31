City takes new measures in limiting COVID-19 spread

It was announced on March 27, that effective immediately the Chestermere Family Bike Park, Skatepark, beaches at Anniversary Park, Cove Park, Sunset Beach, Dog Park Rock Beach, all playgrounds, skate parks, bicycle parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, the John Peake Park Pavilion, and the Lakeside Greens Golf Course have been closed.
“We recognize that people want to get outside and enjoy fresh air, but we also need to limit high traffic places where people may touch objects or be tempted to linger without social distancing. Therefore, these features are closed until further notice,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.
“Our park spaces are important spaces, and the parks remain open. You are welcome to walk your dog or play in the park so long as you are healthy and practicing safe social and physical distancing,” said the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) Director, Bernie Morton.
“The features in the locations that are closed are important gathering places in our community. In days pasts, friends, partners, children, and families would have happily joined and gathered and enjoyed all that these places have to offer, but today and until we have overcome the dangers of COVID-19 these places are sadly places that could put us all at risk,” he said.
In addition to closing the community features, the city is also implementing province-wide regulations that dine-in restaurant services are now prohibited.
Stricter local measures for restaurants providing take-out and delivery options will also be implemented.
Under the new measure, restaurants can offer delivery or takeout, if they have practices and procedures in place to ensure social distancing between customers, social distancing, appropriate sanitary procedures and trained staff.
Restaurants must also notify the Emergency Management Team of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a staff member or anyone who could have been exposed to the staff member within the last 14 days.
The local measures are in addition to provincial announcements that stated that all non-essential businesses must close, and all restaurant dining rooms must close.
The provincial announcement also stated there will be new supports in place for renters, and renters and their landlords must work together to find a payment plan if the renter cannot make payments.
“Here in Chestermere, we follow the provincial lead, but can also make decisions at the municipal level as a result of our declaration for a state of local emergency to help stop the spread of this virus right here in our own community,” Chalmers said.
Adding, “For the most part, we have been days ahead of the province with our own local initiatives.”
It is extremely important that all residents practice social distancing when possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Now more than ever, we must ask you to practice safe physical distancing,” Morton said.
The City of Chestermere has received numerous calls recently, of residents gathering in the lobbies of buildings, or in people’s homes.
“Essentially socializing in a way that compromises our community’s health and that of their own,” Morton said.
“For snowbirds, in particular, I want to clarify that you must stay at home for 14 days as mandated under federal law. It means that you are legally required to go straight home and stay home, you can’t go to the grocery store, and you can’t visit anyone,” he said.
Adding, “I understand that this is an extreme measure, and for some, it may be difficult to follow, but if we are to be successful in our community in keeping a rapid spike of COVID-19 cases from happening, we have to follow these protocols.”
To report a person or a business that is not following the implemented measures in limiting the spread of COVID-19, please call the City of Chestermere’s tip line at 403-207-8143.
“These are trying times for all of us, please take some time to discuss these changes as a family
and help children, teenagers, and grandparents understand the seriousness of the situation, and the reasons why we as a community have to resort to extortionary measures to protect ourselves,” Morton said.
“Please know that we are dedicated in taking whatever additional steps needed to keep you and keep our community safe,” he said.
For more information regarding the City of Chestermere’s local restrictions and updates, please visit www.chestermere.ca/covid19.
Provincial information, support services, and restrictions can be found at www.alberta.ca/covid19.