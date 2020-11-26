COVID-19 assessment site to open in City of Chestermere

CALGARY – Alberta Health Services (AHS) will open a COVID-19 assessment site tomorrow, Friday November 27, in the City of Chestermere.
The Chestermere assessment site at 288 Kinniburgh Boulevard is for those with COVID-19 symptoms or those who are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
This service is for booked appointments only. Appointments can be scheduled online on the AHS website at COVID-19 Testing / Online Booking.
The site will be open for testing Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.