Premier announces new COVID-19 restrictions for the province 

Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency and announced new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on Nov. 24. The restrictions and increased enforcement is expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools and businesses open as much as possible, and protect vulnerable Albertans. Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The government of Alberta declared a state of public health emergency and announced new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on Nov. 24.

New restrictions and increased enforcement is expected to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in communities, protect hospitals, keep schools and businesses open as much as possible, and protect vulnerable Albertans.

“The growth rate of COVID-19 cases is alarming. Even with the new measures, because of the lag time between announcing and impact, additional health system measures such as cancelling urgent surgeries may be needed temporarily to ensure hospitals can cope with COVID-related illness. All Albertans must take these additional measures very seriously; this virus is highly contagious. Only by working together can we protect each other, reduce the spread and protect our health system,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Effective immediately, mandatory restrictions on social gatherings are in effect province-wide.

The measures will be in place until further notice and include no indoor social gatherings in any setting including workplaces, outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, funeral services and wedding ceremonies must follow all public health guidance and are limited to a maximum of 10 in-person attendees. Receptions are not permitted.

In all schools, grades 7 to 12 will move to at-home learning on Nov. 30, ending in-person classes early.

Students in early childhood services and kindergarten to grade 6 will continue learning in-person until Dec. 18.

All students will return to at-home learning after the winter break and resume in-person learning on Jan. 11.

Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year. Students and their families can choose whether to write the exam or receive an exemption for the April, June, and August 2021 exam sessions.

Mandatory restrictions on places of worship, businesses, and services are in effect in areas under an enhanced status.

Places of worship are limited to a maximum of one-third normal attendance per service, a physical distancing between households and masking are required, faith-based leaders are encouraged to move services online, in-person faith group meetings can continue, but must maintain physical distancing and public health measures must be followed.

Starting Nov. 27, business and service restrictions fall under three categories including closed for in-person business, open with restrictions, and open by appointment only. These measures will remain in place for three weeks but will be extended if needed.

Albertans are encouraged to limit in-person visits to retail locations, shop local, and use curbside pickup, delivery, and online services, where possible.

A new mandatory mask requirement for indoor workplaces is in place for Edmonton, Calgary, and surrounding areas, including any location where employees are present, and applies to visitors, including delivery personnel, and employees or contractors.

Not following mandatory restrictions could result in fines of $1,000 per ticketed offense and up to $100,000 through the courts.

“We are taking strong, targeted new measures to protect both lives and livelihoods and bend the COVID-19 curve back down. Today we have declared a state of a public health emergency, taking firm action to protect Albertans’ health and our health-care system. Without these measures, we will soon have to cancel thousands of surgeries and other health services. Albertans must act together to protect the vulnerable,” said Premier, Jason Kenney.