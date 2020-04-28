Rocky View Schools ensuring students have healthy meals while learning at home

To ensure students in need have access to healthy meals while learning at home, Rocky View Schools (RVS) is redirecting $90,000 of the School Nutrition Program (SNP) funding to the Chestermere, Airdrie and Cochrane food banks.

An additional $37,000 of SNP funding has been marked for rural schools to ensure access to vulnerable families.

“It was a welcome announcement from Alberta Education that school boards would be given the flexibility to determine how best to use their remaining school nutrition funding during the pandemic,” said Board Chair Fiona Gilbert.

“The freedom to allocate funds differently across our unique communities will have a substantial impact on our ability to reach those students who may be experiencing food insecurities during this particularly

challenging time,” she said.

“The redirection of funds from RVS is enabling the Chestermere Food Bank to offer the Breakfast, and Snack Hamper program on a weekly basis to households with students who require assistance,” said the President of the Chestermere Food Bank Laurie Dunn.

“Chestermere is also supporting the South East Rocky View (S.E.R.V) Food Bank with these funds by purchasing grocery gift cards that they include in their hampers so recipients can purchase fresh produce, dairy and meat,” she added. “SERV assists residents in Langdon, Indus and the surrounding area.”

Following the government’s announcement, RVS has committed to donating $10,000 to each of the three food banks in April, May, and June.

The jurisdiction will also be providing rural schools offering breakfast programs, or on the waitlist for funding with a stipend of $2,500 each month to support students.

“We felt it was important that schools maintain a level of autonomy in terms of being able to allocate funding to help meet the needs of their most vulnerable families,” Gilbert said.

Adding, “School-based staff has established trusted relationships with their students and as such, can discreetly identify families in need who may not have access to the supports being provided by the local food banks.”

Schools that are operating breakfast programs are also able to repurpose any remaining funds donated by the Breakfast Clubs of Canada and the President’s Choice Children Charity as they see fit.

Under the direction of Alberta Education, RVS will reassess the SNP funding levels in June, and ensure that all the 2019 and 2020 funding is expended before the end of the school year.