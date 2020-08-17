Rotary Club of Chestermere makes significant donation to Backpack Program 

Through the Backpack Program gift cards will be supplied to families to purchase school supplies for their children

On Aug. 13, the Rotary Club of Chestermere presented the City of Chestermere Community Resource Worker Paulette Tippe with a $2,000 donation for the Backpack Program. Through the Backpack Program, families will receive gift cards to purchase school supplies for their children. Photo by Emily Rogers

The Rotary Club of Chestermere presented Community Services with a $2,000 donation to the Backpack Program on Aug. 13.

The donation will be used to support families in need in the community with purchasing school supplies for their children.

“This year, because we are modifying the program, we are going to be giving out gift cards,” said City of Chestermere Community Resource Worker Paulette Tippe.

“The gift cards are being handed to the kids who are not receiving supplies from the schools already. Our focus is to help the kids who are not getting any help whatsoever,” she said.

To ensure social distancing, and minimize the touching of supplies, the Chestermere Regional Food Bank is collecting school supply donations.

“Right now, they are looking for donations from the community and surrounding areas. As soon as they receive those supplies, we will be able to send our clients there, because of our building being closed and the COVID-19 protocols,” Tippe said.

“The food bank has generously helped us, and they are going to be collecting supplies as long as there will be donations given to them,” she said.

In past years, the Rotary Club of Chestermere donated $500 to the Backpack Program, however, they were able to increase the donation amount as other initiatives were cancelled.

“This year we had a little extra money because other things got cancelled that gave us extra funds, and we heard the situation that community services was in,” said Chestermere Rotarian, Karen McKee.

“The need was greater, and the donations were down, and we saw a way where we could help. We can’t say that we can do that every year, but this is a special year,” she added. “We were really happy to do that.”

Donating to the Backpack Program is extremely important to the Rotary Club of Chestermere as education is one of the six areas of focus.

“This perfectly fits in with what we believe in. I’m glad that we were able to help out, and hopefully make a difference for this lovely community that we get to call home,” said Rotary Club of Chestermere Member Akesh Aheer.

“There is still a need, even if the students don’t go back into the classrooms, they are still going to need school supplies,” McKee said.

Tippe was unable to do any of the fundraisings for the Backpack Program she had planned due to COVID-19, which inspired the Rotary Club of Chestermere to make a larger donation.

“In January we anticipated going to different partners and different organizations, but when COVID-19 happened everything closed, and we had to think differently. Rotary stepped up to the plate, and was a huge help,” Tippe said.

“We are so thankful, we are just delighted of their help because it’s really helped our program tremendously,” she said.

Adding, “Hopefully next year we won’t have to worry about any of this, but we’re thrilled, we’re absolutely thrilled that they could help us.”