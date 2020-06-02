Seniors Coalition – the voice for seniors

Week of June 01, 2020

Hello to each of you from the Seniors Coalition of Chestermere. I know many of you are starting to slowly spread your wings from the safety of your own homes. I am wondering how that is going for you? What might be of concern? Please feel free to ask the Senior’s Coalition a question or share concerns on our email at chestermerecoalitionforseniors@gmail.com

If answers are not within our scope, we will connect you with the experts. The Chestermere Seniors Coalition is a voice for all seniors and caregivers of seniors as well as concerned residents for seniors in our community.

If you would like to join our Voice for Senior’s through the Chestermere Coalition for Seniors, biweekly Zoom meetings, please contact Leslie Racz your CRPCN Community Development Coordinator at leslie.racz@crpcn.ca . Next Meeting, June 17th 1:30 -3PM.

Such great news that Chestermere is starting to open up commercially, a real shout out to all of you for doing your important part in staying home, social distancing and washing up

On that note, as we all venture out a little more, we think about wearing masks in public places where social distancing cannot always be assured. We all should choose to wear a mask if we not feeling well or have a fever, if we are COVID Positive or waiting for a result, and when we are healthy but going somewhere where social distancing cannot be maintained. Included this week is Alberta Health Services poster on how and when to apply a mask.

https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/assets/info/ppih/if-ppih-covid-19-patients-masks.pdf

Some very generous Chestermere Residents have donated masks for our Seniors in the community that are in need. Many thanks to Raj and Dav Dhaliwal, of Trico Homes, and Nichole Curdal for your heartfelt donation of masks. They are washable, reusable and available. Contact Sharron Matthewman at 403 – 804 – 0817 and request a mask for you and your spouse to be delivered safely to your doorstep. We have had requests for over 70 so far and they will be gone soon. Please refer to the poster on how to put on and take off your masks.

Mental Wellness Update: May is Mental Health Month

Please be aware of your Mental Wellness as we pass through this COVID Journey. Check in with yourself 2-3 times per day, “How am I feeling?” It is normal to have feelings around loss, health anxiety, and frustration. If you are feeling down, hopeless and anxious, cannot sleep, eat or carry on your activities of daily living, please reach out to your family Doctor, even a friend. We all can use support through this time, even the strong ones. Some useful resources you may want to consider:

Meditation, or quiet time: pleasant music, silence, baking, walking, working outside, exercising.

Sign up for Text4Hope: a free service where you receive text messages, daily, with encouragement and advice to help cope and build resilience in this stressful, isolating time.

To join this service text:” covid19hope” in the text box and send it to 393939. You will begin to receive positive text messages the next day and each day after. Many thanks to AHS for this.

You can call Sharron Matthewman, City of Chestermere Seniors & Community Development Facilitator on her dedicated phone line at 403-804-0817.

Call a friend or family member everyday.

If you are feeling poorly over an extended period of time, please call your family doctor, or the distress line at 403-266-4357, ask for seniorconnect.

Highlighting support from our Not for Profits in Chestermere:

Camp Chestermere is offering a Grocery program, with delivery of fresh produce, and most grocery food available for delivery each Monday. To find out more, please visit www.campchestermere.com.

Synergy and the “Shout” Gals are offering a new Grand Letters Program: Connecting teen girls, age 10-13, with “grand ladies”. This is a pen pal program via email between the generations to create new friendships while trading ideas and support. If you are a senior lady and would like to be the recipient of an email from a young lady and then plan to write back to her, please reach out to Ashi Saini, program facilitator with Synergy at: ashi@yoursynergy.ca

Whitecappers, a senior’s social group in Chestermere is always accepting new members, please refer to their website: www.whitecappers.ca to find out more of their activities, programs, and virtual coffeetimes.

City of Chestermere, Community Resources offers many supports to Seniors around Good Food box, Tax Services, Seniors Benefits Application assistance, Resources available in the community. Please be aware of our new Teleconference Line and call in every two weeks: Next call is Thursday June 4th 10:30 – 11:30am. please reach out to Sharron Matthewman, our own Senior’s Coordinator with the City of Chestermere Community Services at smatthewman@chestermere.ca or call 403-804-0817 to register.

NEW – Armchair Travel

Let’s travel to some of our favourite places without leaving home. Enjoy sensory and magical experiences with opportunities to learn about faraway places, travel across the globe and take a trip down memory lane and many more exhilarating moments.

Please join us for our journey together on the best virtual Libraries Around the World.

Great libraries are often located in buildings every bit as notable as the literature they hold. The setting and stories of library buildings often tell a tale all of their own.

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favourite tipple, Step 2– kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair and ready? Let’s go!

The Mansueto Library

Since opening in 2011, The Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago has become known among architecture fans for the spectacular elliptical glass dome that covers its 180-seat reading room. https://youtu.be/fV6CAJsqWLA 1:30mins

The New York Public Library

The main branch of the New York Public Library, located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, is one of the world’s most impressive public libraries. Spanning two full blocks and clad in Vermont Marble, this library contains over 2.5 million books—making it one of the largest collections of the written word anywhere on the planet. https://youtu.be/roi5V8ppi7Y 25mins

The Seattle Public Library

The Seattle Public Library system’s central library is a stunning example of futuristic architecture. Built around the concept of being a library for the digital age, the library’s floating interior platforms are surrounded by a metal and glass exterior that enwraps the building like a virtual net. https://youtu.be/mZlmkQJsrsU 21mins

The Toronto Public Library

The Toronto Public Library system is the world’s most extensive neighborhood library system. The city’s reference library on Yonge Street sits within this system and is the largest publicreference library in Canada. Unimposing from the outside, the library’s naturally lit interior is vast and appears almost like a modern-day cathedral. https://youtu.be/pTjbJdKPx-w 2:30mins

The Bodleian Library

Fans of the Harry Potter films will recognize the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. This ancient and incredibly storied library appears as Hogwarts library in the movies, and it’s easy to see why. With a history dating back to the 16th century, the Bodleian library looks like something straight out of J.K Rowling’s imagination. It’s also home to many rare books, including a first folio play written by William Shakespeare. https://youtu.be/M70H4M_pL4o 2:30mins

TWO important dates in the June calendar for Albertans

Intergenerational Day June 01

History

Intergenerational Day was initiated in Canada in 2010. It was created to honour, celebrate and highlight the importance of developing relationships across generations. It also recognizes the backgrounds, experiences and contributions of all generations to help build greater understanding.

Some ideas that we can do together virtually;

Have a virtual story-telling evening

Host a family dinner online

Have a games night with family and friends

Youth offering to teach seniors about computers

Seniors sharing their craft abilities/knowledge with youth (crochet, knitting)

Virtual games (bingo, cards etc)

Seniors’ Week in Alberta June 1 to 7, 2020

Although Seniors week celebrations in Chestermere have been cancelled, seniors have not been forgotten. We want to shout out to our seniors and say a HUGE THANK YOU, for everything you are and everything you have done and continue to do for our community.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” John F. Kennedy.