Water advisory lifted 

Test results have shown improved water quality

The water advisory and swimming prohibition announced on Aug. 14 has been lifted for all of Chestermere Lake.

The advisory for lake activities, deep-water swimming, and Anniversary Park beach was lifted on Aug. 19.

“Repeated test results have shown an improvement in the water quality at these beaches,” says Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bernie Morton.

“After consultation with Alberta Health Services (AHS), we can safely open these beaches and park areas for the enjoyment of the public,” he said.

The City of Chestermere initiated a weekly water monitoring program to measure fecal indicator bacteria, Enterococcus, levels according to the Alberta Safe Beach Protocol, as AHS was not conducting water quality testing this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous samples exceeded the provincial Enterococcus water quality guideline for recreation swimming, resulting in the advisory.

Since the advisory went into effect, additional testing above the weekly sampling was completed and results showed an improvement in water quality, with all levels well below AHS guidelines.

Water testing will continue throughout the summer and in-depth analysis is being completed to determine what caused the temporary increase and fluctuation in Enterococcus indicators.

The City of Chestermere thanks residents and visitors to the lake for their understanding and patience as these precautions were taken in the interest of public safety.