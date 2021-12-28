Alberta begins the fight against Omicron 

New public health orders came into effect Dec. 24

Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Health Jason Copping joined AlbertaÕs chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, in Edmonton on September 21, 2021, to provide an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

The government of Alberta announced new measures to reduce contact between Albertans while Omicron cases continue to increase on Dec. 21.

All Albertans aged 18 and older can book a booster shot, as long as they received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose at least five months ago.

New COVID measures will take effect on Dec. 24, and will focus on avoiding super-spreader events by decreasing contacts in large capacity venues and limiting unrestricted activities with a high risk of transmission.

Albertans are also asked to reduce their social contacts by 50 per cent this holiday season.

“While these new measures will hopefully lower the risk at large events, our small everyday actions can have a big impact. This is why I appeal to all Albertans to reduce their number of contacts by half over the coming weeks, follow the guidelines already in place, and get the vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible. It’s the single most important thing anybody can do right now to protect themselves from Omicron,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

New public health measures include restrictions in venues, no food or drink consumption in seated audience settings or during intermissions in venues with over 500 seats, a maximum table capacity of 10 people in restaurants, pubs, and bars, no mingling or interactive activities at bars and pubs, and an 11 p.m. cap on liquor service.

Restrictions continue for both indoor and outdoor social gatherings, weddings, funerals, places of worship, and businesses. Albertans should also refrain from workplace social gatherings.

Masking remains mandatory in all indoor public spaces, including in facilities participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program.

The government of Alberta is encouraging residents with risk factors for severe outcomes to wear medical masks in settings with those outside of their household.

“These new measures, along with more boosters and rapid test availability, will help slow the spread of COVID-19. These efforts are critical as work continues to prepare our healthcare system for potential challenges from the Omicron variant. I know Albertans are tired of the pandemic, but we need to take what we have learned from previous waves and urgently apply it to our current situation,” Minister of Health Jason Copping said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw added, “Now more than ever, it is important for Albertans to follow public health measures and consider how their actions may affect others. While we are still learning about Omicron, we do know that it is highly transmissible – cases are currently doubling in a matter of days. Reducing contacts will not only slow the spread of Omicron, but it can help us gain valuable time to prepare for what is to come.”