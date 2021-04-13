Albertans born before 1963 with underlying health conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine 

Albertans born in 1963 or earlier with underlying health conditions can now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Alberta Health Services (AHS).

As part of Phase 2B of Alberta’s vaccine rollout, Albertans born in 1963 with eligible health conditions can book appointments with AHS online, or by calling 811, at participating pharmacies.

“We are expanding the vaccine rollout as quickly and safely as possible. Now, Albertans born in 1963 or earlier with diabetes, disabilities, cancer, and many other conditions can book through AHS, offering another chance to get the vaccine as soon as possible. I know this will bring peace of mind to those with high-risk health conditions and their loved ones, and we will continue to put pressure on the federal government until every last dose arrives,” said Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

Under Phase 2B of Alberta’s vaccine rollout, Albertans with underlying health conditions such as cancer, chronic heart disease, and vascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic neurological disease, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, a weakened immune response due to disease or treatment, anyone who is currently pregnant, severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year, severe obesity, severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay, and solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients.

Individuals are not required to provide proof of a health condition, such as a doctor’s note. However, they are encouraged to talk to their doctor or pharmacist to understand if their condition makes them eligible.

Additional birth years for Albertans with underlying health conditions will be added, based on vaccine supply.

By April 23, all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with eligible high-risk underlying health conditions will be able to book an appointment through pharmacies and AHS.

“Launching Phase 2B provides more Albertans, their families, and our communities across the province the hope of brighter days ahead. Our staff is working diligently, every day, to ensure we are providing vaccine to eligible Albertans as quickly and efficiently as possible and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to include more eligible Albertans in the weeks ahead,” said President and CEO of AHS, Dr. Verna Yiu.

Anyone eligible in Phase 1 and 2A of Alberta’s vaccine rollout who hasn’t yet received the vaccine can continue to book their appointment through a participating pharmacy or AHS.

Additional information on eligible health conditions, including examples, is available at Alberta.ca/vaccine.