App to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes now available

The verification app to check proof of vaccination is available for download

Businesses and organizations can begin using the free AB COVID Records Verifier app to confirm their patrons’ vaccination status.

“Albertans and businesses asked for a safe and secure app to make it easier to check proof of vaccination and today we have delivered. Enhanced vaccine records with a QR code and easy-to-use validator app are important tools in support of our commitment to protect the healthcare system, slow the spread and increase vaccination rates,” said Premier, Jason Kenney.

When a valid QR code is scanned, a green checkmark will verify the proof of vaccination. It will also display a person’s name and date of birth, which businesses are asked to check against other identification.

If a person does not meet the vaccination requirement set in the Restrictions Exemption Program or if the QR code is tampered with, the record will show as invalid when scanned.

“Our new proof of vaccine record and verifier app is more secure and easier to use for Albertans and businesses taking part in our Restrictions Exemption Program. It allows Albertans to easily show their vaccine record so they can safely do the things they enjoy – like visiting a recreation centre, gym, restaurant, or attending a sports or arts event. Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated. I encourage every eligible Albertan to get more information and get vaccinated so we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate pressure on our healthcare system,” said Minister of Health, Jason Copping.

Albertans can request a printed proof of vaccination with a QR code from a local registry agent’s office or by calling 811, at no cost.

Other forms of proof of vaccination will continue to be accepted until Nov. 15, including paper records from vaccine providers or a screenshot, or a printed record from alberta.ca/CovidRecords or MyHealthRecords.

Albertans can get their enhanced vaccine record with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords without creating an account.