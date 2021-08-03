Chestermere business donates their time to build a wheelchair ramp

When Drew Dunn and Jesse Harris of Affordable Project Solutions found out about Maddy Glass’s plight, they stepped up immediately to offer their assistance.

Maddy is 27 years old and lives with a degenerative disability called SMA Type 2 which has caused her to be wheelchair bound and a quadriplegic. She was recently able to purchase her first home in Irricana, Alberta. The newfound level of independence has been nothing short of life changing but the house has some accessibility challenges. A large ramp needed to be built off the deck that leads down to the main area of the yard so Maddy can easily drive her electric wheelchair completely in and out of the house. This will increase her mobile independence tremendously.

After struggling with permit applications because the Town of Irricana does not have “wheelchair ramp” in their land use bylaws, Derek Bandstra of Bandstra Consulting came to the rescue. He navigated the process with the Town and secured the necessary permits. Construction of the ramp began on July 21 but quickly ran into a snag when, after removing the handrails on the deck it was discovered that the rim joists and top of the deck had rotten underneath of the metal material that was over the wood. Without hesitation, the boys at APS tore down the old deck and replaced it. The ramp was finished on July 30.

Maddy had this to say when she updated her Go Fund Me page. “I’m so incredibly thrilled to announce that the ramp is finally complete! I’d like to give a huge thank you to Jesse and Drew and the entire crew at Affordable Project Solutions for all of their hard work and dedication to my project! I also want to thank all of my generous donors; all of your kindness made this all possible!”.