Chestermere Canal Blockage Continues for 5th Day

Boat blockage – Chester-mirror exclusive

Engineers from the Western Irrigation District and the City of Chestermere have been working around the clock to try and dislodge a boat that has blocked up the Chestermere Canal system.

“She’s wedged in there pretty good” according to one onlooker. As many as three people were crowded nearby as one worker poked at the boat with a stick.

Len Swanson, who leads the effort, thinks it might be weeks until the canal opens again. “The Chestermere canal system was never intended to accommodate these larger 12–15 foot boats we see coming up here now, we’re really not sure how we’re gonna dislodge it,” he said.

Local residents have offered help, including the Raymond brothers who still have their winter tires on their truck. “If anyone has some bungie cords or maybe a better shovel, let us know.”