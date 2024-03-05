Gail Ann Bourgeois – The Vault’s Featured Volunteer

Gail Ann Bourgeois is a former member of Chestermere Fine Art Guild, a current member of the Chestermere White Cappers Artisans and a member of the Wheatland Society of Art. Gail is also currently volunteering at The Vault in Strathmore. She enjoys being surrounded by the beautiful artistic creations, and the creative people that frequent The Vault.

A resident of Strathmore for the past twenty years and an Albertan for nearly forty years, Gail Ann has also lived in four provinces and travelled coast to coast, as well as to the Territories, USA, Mexico and Japan.

She took up the brush and oils nearly thirty five years ago and hasn’t been able to put them down since. She works mainly with oils or acrylics, but has produced many works in a variety of mediums. Current, as well as past hobbies include knitting, off-loom weaving, crochet, needle point, beading, macrame, doll making, woodwork and a dabble in pottery.

Thank you Gail Ann for being both a Vault Artist and Volunteer!

