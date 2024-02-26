In the heart of Alberta, a remarkable initiative is transforming the wedding industry while weaving a fabric of generosity and collaboration. Alycia Walker, [stage name Rose Chantal] the visionary founder of Alberta Charity Collaborations, embarked on a journey in 2012 to marry the world of charitable causes with creative collaboration. In 2024, this journey gave birth to The Wedding Project, a pioneering endeavor aimed at creating a symbiosis between wedding professionals and charitable giving.

The Wedding Project is not just another charitable initiative; it’s a movement. Designed to serve as a platform for wedding vendors, floral designers, dress and suit designers, and more, it offers these creators a chance to showcase their work through stunning photography while networking with an eclectic mix of photographers, brides, couples, and models. The project culminates each year with a heartwarming act of kindness: the donation of all collected wedding dresses to brides in need, at no cost, in partnership with I Do Wedding Boutique.

Alycia Walker’s vision has resonated far and wide, earning spots in the Chestermere Anchor and on CFTR the Rogue, where she’s shared the project’s goals and impact. These appearances have been pivotal in spreading the word, attracting more collaborators, and highlighting the project’s dual mission of fostering creativity and giving back.

But The Wedding Project is just one facet of Alberta Charity Collaborations’ broader mission. The organization also hosts monthly donation-based collaborations, bringing together photographers, models, hair and makeup artists, and fashion designers. These gatherings are held in various unique locations, offering new, talented, and like-minded individuals the chance to network and create. All profits from these events are channeled into different charities each month, underscoring the organization’s commitment to community support.

These events are inclusive, welcoming participants of all skill levels—from hobbyists and beginners to professionals. A key rule is the respectful and professional conduct required at these gatherings, ensuring a safe and productive environment for all. Entry is set at a nominal fee of $20 per person, with participants expected to bring their own outfits, makeup, and photography equipment. This model not only fosters a sense of responsibility but also enhances the collaborative experience.

A cornerstone of these collaborations is the commitment to a Time for Prints (TFP) arrangement. This ensures that each model receives a minimum of three edited photos, fostering a culture of sharing and recognition. Furthermore, the emphasis on proper crediting for all involved parties highlights the importance of respect and acknowledgment in the creative process.

Alycia Walker and Alberta Charity Collaborations have created more than just events; they’ve built a community. Through The Wedding Project and their monthly collaborations, they’ve shown how creativity, when combined with a spirit of generosity, can lead to meaningful change. As Alycia stresses, the goal is not just to create beautiful images but to foster a network of individuals united by a love for creativity and a desire to make a difference.

As Alberta Charity Collaborations continues to grow and impact lives, it invites everyone to join in this journey of creativity and charity. Whether by participating in their events, spreading the word, or supporting their causes, there’s a role for everyone in this beautiful tapestry of giving and creating. Together, they prove that the most profound impacts often come from the heart, driven by a community’s collective effort to weave dreams into reality.

If you would like some more information on the Alberta Charity Collaborations Project you an reach out to Alycia at

ABCharityCollaborations@gmail.com or connect with them via https://sitch.app/s/mVVzvel

