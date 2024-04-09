Rosebud Chariots of Fire

Theatre night in Rosebud, AB starts off with a wonderful meal at the Mercantile building. After the meal and a walk around this lovely little town taking in the shops and small town streets. We then headed to the main theatre and settled into our seats. Let the show begin!

Not knowing the story i was excited to see it unravel. The stage is sparsely decorated and left a lot to the imagination. The simple black and white backdrops of the time period and race are enough to set the mood. I found the actors presence filled the stage and created a believable setting. The scenes flowed effortlessly thur the many locations portrayed.

The competition between the two main characters Eric Liddlle (Joe Perry) and Harold Abrahams (Aaron Krogman ) and their different life experiences made for an interesting storyline. The play did a great job of carrying itself and the time period without being over the top. The accents were done very well, and believable to this Canadian ear, even the one Canadian in the play.

This play is filled with a mixture of humour, music, and drama that never leaves you feeling bored. Vangelis’s score is pleasant and adds soft sounds that surround the actors in addition to Gilbert and Sullivan’s timely songs. Gilbert and Sullivan’s music is always a winner. The actor’s voices and the songs were bright, clear and well received.

The supporting actors added more than just being bodies on stage. All were very animated throughout the scenes and created the excitement not in numbers but enthusiasm. They shared the space where the main actors were able to own their roles. The older gentlemen added a nostalgic feel to their scenes as though they stepped out of a time machine.

The story takes a bit of a turn to the personal after the race….no spoiler alert needed..not saying who won…but i hadn’t realized this was a true story. It was a story about two men’s characters and how they chose coming to terms with the outcomes of the race and the complications around it. The battle within each man was well played out

As much as a play it looked to be a bit of a workout, between the singing and running….. and remembering all your lines this play made for a very entertaining night out all round! I recommend seeing it

