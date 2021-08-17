Chestermere hosts first Music Fest 

Visitors could enjoy live music, market, food trucks, and family entertainment

Chestermere residents could enjoy live music, food trucks, and fireworks on Aug. 14 during the first Chestermere Music Fest.

Residents could visit a marketplace, the Chestermere Public Library’s annual book sale, children’s pavilion featuring family entertainment, and wagon rides.

The live music included 50’s and 60’s throwbacks with the band Fender Bender, a performance from the Indigenous Arts Company, Wild Mint Arts, country singer Devin Cooper, Blair Supple leading The Blenders, country singer Will Randall, rock-n-roll with the Rocky Mountain Maniacs, and country recording artist Lori Kole.

“Chestermere Music Fest was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together as a community for the first time in a long while. We welcomed visitors to come to listen to excellent live music next to a beautiful lake setting and discover what Chestermere had to offer,” said the City of Chestermere Culture and Special Events Planner, Nancie Huneault.