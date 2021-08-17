Chestermere hosts first Music Fest 

Chestermere residents could enjoy live music, food trucks, and fireworks on Aug. 14 during the first Chestermere Music Fest.
Residents could visit a marketplace, the Chestermere Public Library’s annual book sale, children’s pavilion featuring family entertainment, and wagon rides.
The live music included 50’s and 60’s throwbacks with the band Fender Bender, a performance from the Indigenous Arts Company, Wild Mint Arts, country singer Devin Cooper, Blair Supple leading The Blenders, country singer Will Randall, rock-n-roll with the Rocky Mountain Maniacs, and country recording artist Lori Kole.
“Chestermere Music Fest was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together as a community for the first time in a long while. We welcomed visitors to come to listen to excellent live music next to a beautiful lake setting and discover what Chestermere had to offer,” said the City of Chestermere Culture and Special Events Planner, Nancie Huneault.