Chestermere mourns death of resident as a result of COVID-19

The City of Chestermere is mourning the loss of a community member who has passed away as a result of COVID-19.
While the community has had over 800 confirmed cases and reports of hospitalizations, this is the first death.
In response, Mayor Marshall Chalmers has issued the following statement:
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of a community member to COVID-19.
“AHS has not disclosed the identity of this person, but our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to their family and friends who are mourning this loss. To you, we offer our sincere condolences.
“As a community, we have battled hard against the disease, and many of our residents have made great sacrifices in their personal lives and business ventures to keep each other safe. For your efforts and commitment, we thank you.
“But today must serve as a poignant reminder that we must stay the course. In early March, we only had 16 active cases in our community. Today, we are back up to 48 active cases.
“We must continue to protect each other. We must continue to be diligent. We must continue to hold on a little longer to ensure that we do not lose any other residents to this terrible disease.
“We also encourage all residents who are eligible to sign up for the vaccine at one of the three locations offering them in Chestermere. Together, we can keep our city safe as we wait for all our residents to be eligible to receive a vaccination.
“Please continue to limit your in-person gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, stay 6 feet away from others and follow all other provincial health regulations.”