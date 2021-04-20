Chestermere students challenging families to help clean shoreline before water levels rise

Over 50 students will be working together in cleaning the shoreline on the boundary of Anniversary Park

In the spirit of environmental stewardship two classes of Grade Seven students at Chestermere Lake Middle School are starting a new tradition: Shoreline Cleanup.

Prior to COVID restrictions citizens were able to organize in large groups and tackle this annual issue but this year, once again, this is not possible.

Two teachers, Ms. May and Mr. Nannan, caught wind of the inability to organize citizens for the annual shoreline cleanup, so they posed the opportunity to their students, who eagerly accepted the challenge!

While following masking and social distancing protocols, over 50 students will be working together to make a dent in the debris that draining the lake has left behind.

They are hoping to get out there this week, weather depending, to tackle the shoreline on the boundary of Anniversary Park. The class is challenging families in the community to do the same as there is way more shoreline than they can handle!

The Western Irrigation District (WID) is supposed to be raising the water levels by the April 30, so get out and clean a section of the shoreline before the water level is raised back to summertime levels!