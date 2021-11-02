Chestermerian wins Western Financial Group Quote to Win Campaign

The funds will go towards general home expenses

Chestermere resident of 18 years, Brenda Hansen was awarded $10,000 through the Western Financial Group Quote to Win Campaign that ran from June to August across Canada.

In July, Hansen phoned her insurance company for an insurance quote on a new property.

“During that time, if people called in requesting a quote they got entered into a draw, and then I found out that I had won the draw,” Hansen said.

Adding, “It was very exciting, unexpected, and really awesome. I had never won anything like that before.”

Hansen received the winning insurance quote from Amy in the Western Financial Group in the Edson office.

Hansen was thrilled and shocked to receive the phone call and Amy was excited to be able to be the one to share the good news.

Hansen is planning to use the winning funds for general home expenses.

“I am so happy, nothing like this has ever happened to me. It’s kind of funny, we sold the house and are moving and went to get a quote for our new house, so the timing to win this money is perfect,” Hansen said.

As a long-standing Western Financial Group customer of 20 years, Hansen said winning the money is a great surprise.

“It’s nice to have a relationship and have someone to go to for insurance with great support over the phone or through email, no matter where we have lived,” she said