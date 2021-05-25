City implements COVID-19 safety protocols for beach

The city will monitor the protocols over the summer and may adjust based on guidance from Alberta Health Services

The City of Chestermere is implementing COVID-19 safety protocols for the beach this summer. The city is re-establishing the same protocols that had been put in place for the 2020 summer, that were developed in collaboration with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and based as well on the guideline document from the province, including capacity limits, and fees for non-residents. Photo by Emily Rogers

The City of Chestermere re-established COVID-19 safety protocols for the beach this summer.

The City will be implementing the same protocols that had been put in place for the 2020 summer, that were developed in collaboration with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and based as well on the guideline document from the province.

“We had every hope that the pandemic would be behind us by now,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“However, Chestermere has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita and the pandemic is still very much with us. With that in mind, we have made a decision to once again limit the number of guests at our beach to ensure that people can distance properly and enjoy a safe time at the lake,” he said.

Chalmers says that because Chestermere residents pay taxes that maintain the parks already, non-residents will be required to again pay a fee to help cover the costs of the safety measures.

In 2020, the non-residents’ fee fully covered the additional costs to have the beaches used safely.

The new restrictions for Anniversary Park will come into effect on June 11.

The restrictions include capacity limits of 615 people maximum in the park and 115 on the beach area.

If visitors, regardless of whether they are residents or not, come to the park and it is at capacity, they will need to wait or come back later. There will not be a time limit on how long visitors can stay at the park once admitted.

The city will charge weekend and holiday admission fees for non-residents Friday to Saturday and statutory holidays.

Chestermere residents over the age of 16 will need to prove residency by showing identification before being allowed complimentary entry.

This can be a driver’s license, mail, or school ID. An adult resident can also vouch for another person’s residency.

Once visitors have paid or been verified as a Chestermere resident, beachgoers will be given a wristband that allows access to the park that day, provided the park is not already at capacity.

People with a wristband will be permitted to leave the beach area and return as they need, so long as the maximum capacity isn’t reached.

Visitors may park in the designated areas in the Rec Centre parking lot, as parking directly in the Anniversary Park lot will also be closed off to provide room for queuing and handicap parking only.

“We had a beautiful weekend on May 15, but unfortunately, many people ignored social distancing requirements and we heard complaints that the beach was overcrowded. By implementing these safety protocols, we can ensure that all visitors can have a safe and enjoyable experience at the beach this summer,” said the City of Chestermere’s Director of Community Operations, Kathy Russell.

Fencing at the beach will go up at the beginning of June.

The city’s other parks may see additional measures put in place if overcrowding and social distancing are a challenge there as well.

The city will monitor the protocols over the summer and may also adjust based on guidance from AHS.

Anyone who is sick is asked to stay at home. Anyone who has travelled internationally in the last 14 days or are a close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days, are not permitted. Visitors should always maintain two meters of physical distancing during all types of activities.

Beachgoers are asked to plan ahead, as the beach may be full by the time they arrive and will need to wait or find alternate arrangements.

Beaches and lakeside parks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Booking a spot in advance is not an option.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask other than when they are in the water. The province is currently advising that COVID-19 transmission through water is presently unknown, and people entering the water do so at their own risk.

Beachgoers are advised to avoid sharing items such as food, toys, and supplies with people who don’t live with them.

If visitors do not respect health regulations, the RCMP or public health inspectors are authorized to enforce orders under the Provincial Health Act.

Visitors violating the orders will be asked to leave and could be fined.

Regular patrols will be occurring in the parks and beaches.

The city can also limit or close the beaches if necessary.

Visit www.chestermere.ca/beaches for more information.