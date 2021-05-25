Council carries continuity of capital projects

Many capital projects were delayed or stopped due to COVID-19

Chestermere City Council carried multiple motions for the Continuity of Capital Projects from 2020 to Future Years during the May 18 Regular Meeting of Council.

“We are ensuring the budget amounts of the various different projects move forward with the projects in the event that those projects don’t complete as we had originally attended,” said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Brenda Hewko.

“If those projects don’t complete, we want to make sure the projects move forward,” she said.

Due to COVID-19 many capital projects were delayed or stopped completely.

However, IT computer replacements were redeployed to support the Emergency Command Centre (ECC) and staffers working from home.

“Electrical upgrades to the fire hall were fast-tracked so we could have the ECC opening. The items that were done, and done quickly, we still benefit from,” Hewko said.

Adding, “There was no misspent money.”

IT Fibre Optics is currently being researched to determine other potential options for implementation.

The Rainbow Road resurfacing for $300,000 is a change of funding from Federal Gas Tax to Municipal Stimulus Program, a traffic signal controller purchase of $20,123 with funding from Equipment Replacement Restricted Surplus Account and was originally thought to be an operating expense, a thermal camera purchase of $10,000 with funding by Municipal Sustainability Initiative and was needed for the safe and complete operations for Fire, and

Water Heater replacement at the Firehall of $9,000 with funding by Equipment Replacement Restricted Surplus Account and was originally thought to be an operating expense.

The remaining capital projects have either been completed or cancelled and have net spending lower than budget by $337,245.

“In reviewing these projects, it was noted that the events van equipment lease is expiring in May 2021. It was determined the life of the vehicle equipment could last for another 10 to 15 years and that purchasing it would be financially prudent,” Hewko said.

Adding, “It was determined the buy-out in May of this year would save the city a range of $800 to $1500 over the year next.”

Hewko recommended that council approve the update to Dec. 1, 2020, approved 2021 Capital Budget by carrying forward $3,544,062 to 2021, council approve the change in funding for the resurfacing of Rainbow Road to Municipal Stimulus Program, council approve the Traffic Signal Controllers, Thermal Camera, and Water Heater, and council approve the buy-out of the lease for the events van.