Council repeals mask bylaw 

Masks are still recommended in crowded indoor and outdoor areas where distancing isn’t possible

Chestermere City Council repealed the temporary mandatory face coverings bylaw during the July 6 Regular Meeting of Council.

The provincial government lifted nearly all COVID-19 related health restrictions on July 1, and to align with provincial regulations, municipalities across the province have lifted mask bylaws.

“At the time of the presentation, there were seven active cases of COVID-19 in Chestermere, and over 78 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Policy Assistant, Rami Ajjour.

If local COVID-19 cases rise again, city council can direct administration to reinstate the temporary mandatory face coverings bylaw.

“While we are recommending that council repeal the mask bylaw, we still want everyone to use good judgment, COVID-19 is still very much with us, it has not disappeared, and we have heard from health officials they are still recommending that masks be worn in crowded indoor and outdoor places, given the rise of variants,” Ajjour said.

Per provincial regulations, masks are still required for transit, taxis, hospitals, and other continuing care settings in Alberta.