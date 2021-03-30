COVID-19 rapid testing increasing in Alberta

Alberta’s government is offering rapid testing kits to employers and service providers

The government of Alberta is offering free rapid testing kits to public, private, and not-for-profit employers and service providers throughout the province.

At least two million rapid tests will be available for businesses and sectors in Alberta, following the rollout of more than 1.2 million rapid tests to long-term care facilities, schools, outbreak sites, hospitals, homeless shelters, and industries across the province.

“Rapid testing kits have been used successfully in long-term care, shelters, and large worksites to keep Albertans safe. This expansion of our rapid testing program supports our overall COVID-19 strategy, to shield those most at risk, protect lives and livelihoods, and adapt our actions to new evidence as it comes. I am pleased that we are able to give businesses and service providers another tool for screening cases early and breaking the chain of transmission,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

Any employer or service provider in Alberta can apply for the free rapid tests.

To be eligible for rapid testing kits, employers and service providers must submit a screening program plan that outlines protocols for administering the tests, the use of personal protective equipment, and the processes for reporting results and managing individuals who screen positive.

A health-care provider is required to oversee the organization’s screening program. However, the tests can be administered by a trained layperson, and self-administration is permissible under certain conditions.

While anyone can apply, Alberta’s government will prioritize businesses or organizations involved with vulnerable populations, high-risk settings and workplaces, first responders, essential services and critical industry, and sectors that support the reopening of economic and social activities.

Alberta has received approximately 2.6 million rapid tests since October 2020, with an additional one million expected before the end of April.

Rapid testing kits have already been deployed to help screen and test cases, including long-term care and designated supportive living facilities, companies in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, meatpacking and utilities, rapid screening pilot in schools, assessment centres, hospital-based labs, and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests can help identify pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases so they can be isolated early.

Individuals with symptoms should continue to be tested by scheduling through Alberta Health Service’s online self-assessment tool.