Edgewater Communities celebrates groundbreaking of South Shore 

South Shore is the last undeveloped portion of land adjacent to the lake

Edgewater Communities was excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new South Shore community with Mayor Marshall Chalmers, home building representatives, and stakeholders on July 22.

“We started construction in June, unfortunately, we had to hold off until we could all gather together and celebrate it, it’s a very exciting piece of land for Chestermere,” said VP of Marketing with General Development Services (GDS), Kendra Milne.

“It brings residential opportunities on the last undeveloped portion adjacent to the lake, it’s also very complementary to the remainder of growth happening in the community right now,” she said.

South Shore is over 77 acres and will feature a range of product types, such as front-drive homes, single-family homes, townhomes, and duplex products with front and rear garages.

“All of our homes are going to be upper-level quality. We’ve engaged with very reputable premium builders to come into the community, the access and the location is what makes South Shore unique,” Milne said.

South Shore is GDS’s first project in Chestermere, as the company works on behalf of different landowners throughout the province.

“We see that the demand is growing, home buyers are looking for an opportunity to focus on their lifestyle and focus on their families and different opportunities that are there for recreation, people seem to be focusing more on that aspect of their lives,” Milne said.

“The location of Chestermere is really ideal, you are part of a tight-knit community, and being a part of that growth is something that we felt was the right time for South Shore, and the right place,” she added. “The views, the location, and the land position is once in a lifetime.”

Going forward, GDS’s goal for South Shore is to intergrade within the community, while working with local businesses and associations.

“We want to make sure what we’re bringing to Chestermere is aligned with what makes Chestermere great, we’re bringing the right product that’s going to fit in, and becoming truly a part of the community,” Milne said.

“We want home builders with positive reputations to bring quality homes, and to make sure we’re adding to the community, bringing in additional playground spaces, additional pathways and access points to the lake, and making sure we’re enhancing new opportunities in the community,” she said.