EPCOR Heart and Soul Fund donates $4,000 to Synergy 

Funds will go towards the Connection and Care Counselling program and the Youth Internship program

The EPCOR Heart and Soul Fund donated $4,000 to the Synergy Youth and Community Development Society to support the Connection and Care Counselling program and the Youth Internship program. The donation will be matched up to 50 per cent as it’s been processed through the Shaw Birdies for Kids program presented by Suncor.

“We continue to hear how the pandemic has had an impact on mental health and increased demand on those who provide vital services,” said Christian Madsen, EPCOR Director, Regional Operations.

Adding, “This financial support through EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund will help people get the counselling they need; as well as provide resources for Synergy’s Youth Internship program, which helps youth develop essential skills to set them up for success.”

EPCOR’s Heart and Soul Fund was created to support organizations that bring joy to the community, provide a lifeline to those hit hardest during COVID-19 and those who have trouble accessing mental health services.

“These funds will be extremely impactful for the communities of Chestermere and Area,” said Synergy Fund Development Assistant, Rushda Phull.

Over the past 18 months, Synergy’s Connection and Care program has seen an increase in the need for low-cost and accessible counselling services.

“With EPCOR’s donation, the program will be able to continue at low cost without having to turn anyone away,” Phull said.

A portion of EPCOR’s donation will also be funding Intern bursaries which are intended to support future education.

“The Youth Internship Program is crucial for the small urban and rural communities of Chestermere, Langdon, and SE Rocky View as it reduces barriers for youth employment and increases access to meaningful professional experiences,” Phull said.

“Synergy is extremely grateful to the EPCOR Heart and Soul Fund for their generous donation,” she added. Without community partners such as EPCOR, Synergy would not be able to offer resources and programs such as the Youth Internship program and the Connection and Care program to those in need.

For further information about this donation or any of Synergy’s programs or services, please call 403-212-0242, extension 1.