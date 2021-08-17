Government extends COVID-19 response timeline 

The pause in easing COVID-19 measures will provide additional time to monitor severe outcomes and increase immunization rates

The government of Alberta announced on Aug. 13 it will take additional time to implement the original plan to bring the province’s COVID-19 response in line with other respiratory viruses.

“It’s important that we move forward with decisions based on the best evidence and appropriate caution. I appreciate Dr. Hinshaw’s advice to allow more time for us to monitor the situation and help ensure a safe reopening, including a safe return to school. This extra time will help us make a safe transition to living with COVID-19 as we get our communities, our economy, and our health system back to normal,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

After monitoring COVID-19 in Alberta for two weeks and reviewing evidence from other jurisdictions, the province will continue mandatory masking orders in publicly accessible transit, taxis, and ride-shares, mandatory isolation for 10 days for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result, and testing at assessment centres for symptomatic individuals until Sept. 27.

These measures were scheduled to be eased on Aug. 16; however, the six-week pause is anticipated to provide additional time to monitor severe outcomes of COVID-19 and increase immunization rates.

“Through the pandemic, we have monitored the situation closely and adapted our response as necessary. Reviewing data from Alberta and across the globe in the past few weeks has led me to a point where I feel that a pause on the next changes is the best way forward. I deeply care about and am committed to, the overall health of all in Alberta. This is why I base my decisions on science and my professional assessment of an ever-changing situation,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Changes that took effect on July 29 will continue to be in place including quarantining for close contacts is recommended, contact tracers are no longer notifying close contacts about exposure to COVID-19, individuals are asked to tell their close contacts when informed of their positive result, all positive cases will continue to be notified, contact tracers will continue to investigate cases that are in high-risk settings such as acute and continuing care facilities, outbreak management and identification will focus on high-risk locations, including continuing care and acute care facilities, community outbreaks with a surge in cases leading to severe outcomes will also be addressed as needed, and asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

Recent data collected from Alberta and other jurisdictions including the U.K. and the U.S. show a wide range of acute care impacts at a similar level of vaccination to Alberta’s.

“The uncertainty and potential for larger impacts warrant further caution, although a peak in admissions that would disrupt the health system at provincial level remains extremely unlikely. Health officials will continue to closely monitor hospitalizations and other severe outcomes due to COVID-19 in the province,” said a Press Release from the government of Alberta.

Albertans are encouraged to continue booking appointments for first and second doses to ensure full effectiveness and long-lasting protection.

Anyone who has not yet booked their vaccine can do so by visiting www.alberta.ca/vaccine to find available appointments with Alberta Health Services (AHS) or participating pharmacies across the province. Select locations are offering walk-in clinics for first doses.