Lakeside Golf Club and Slokker Homes clear pathways for residents to utilize 

The Lakeside Golf Club and Slokker Homes are encouraging Chestermere residents to get outside and enjoy winter after clearing the trails through the golf course that connect Westmere Loop with the Rainbow and West Lake Trails. Photo by Paula Arab

The Lakeside Golf Club and Slokker Homes cleared over 4 kilometres of pathways for Chestermere residents to enjoy.

The Lakeside Golf Club and Slokker Homes partners are encouraging Chestermere residents to get out, explore and safely enjoy the trail network that runs through the golf course and connects with wider existing pathways.

“The start of the New Year brings renewed hope, even during the darkest of time and we thought this is something that would make things a little brighter and easier for people,” said the President of Slokker Homes, Peter Paauw.

Adding, “It is with great pleasure that the lakeside partners offer this new multi-use trail network to be open for winter use by the general public.”

The cleared trails are for walking and running only, no cycling or other winter activities such as cross-country skiing are permitted, and dog walkers are reminded to keep their pets on a leash at all times.

“It’s been a hard winter. We know that getting outdoors and connecting with each other and with nature, in a safe and socially distanced way, offers tremendous benefits to one’s mental health and wellbeing,” Paauw said.

“Many of us have experienced the stress and anxiety brought on by COVID-19. We understand the loneliness and fear that arises from long periods of isolation,” he said.

The trails through the golf course connect Westmere Loop with the Rainbow and West Lake Trails, more than 12 kilometres of pathways.

“We’re hoping this makes it easier for everyone to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air,” Paauw said.

“There’s no need to let the Alberta winter keep you shut-in. Come out and discover the pathways for yourselves. Get some air, go for a run or a socially distanced walk and embrace the winter,” he added. “We are all in this together. Let’s be kind to one another and stay safe.”