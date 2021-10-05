Laurie Dunn ready to do the best for Chestermere  

Laurie Dunn is passionate about preserving recreation land, addressing overcrowding in schools, creating recreational opportunities, youth and seniors programming, and increasing infrastructure

Laurie Dunn has watched Chestermere grow for 22 years, has owned her own business, and worked in the not-for-profit sector, and is now ready for the opportunity to serve on city council.

“This was the next step for me because I’ve been so involved in the community. I genuinely think I can offer something to the city, I’ve been in the not-for-profit, and the for-profit sectors and I’ve owned by own business,” Dunn said.

Adding, “I’ve seen businesses open and close, I’ve seen councils get a bad rap, but I don’t think any single council member in the past made decisions without believing in their hearts it was best for Chestermere.”

Dunn’s top priorities include ensuring school sites are ready, preserving the Lakeside Golf Course, creating new recreational opportunities, diversity and inclusion, youth and seniors programming, and creating opportunities for seniors to age in place.

“There are a lot of seniors in this community, everyone wants to age in place, we need to figure out how we can accommodate seniors in the community,” Dunn said.

Dunn is advocating for Chestermere to be growing responsibly with increasing infrastructure.

“We don’t need any more houses, we need infrastructure that can accommodate the housing developments that have already been approved and started, we definitely have to expand the commercial tax base. The worst thing that could happen would be to rezone the golf course and add more houses,” she said.

“How do we attract more business to Chestermere?” she added. “It’s been on everybody’s mind.”

If elected, Dunn wants to see infrastructure catch up with development, the community support local businesses and services, not-for-profits and social programs receive more funding, a full-time ambulance service, and growth in both the RCMP and fire departments.

“I’m trying to do the best for Chestermere,” Dunn said.

Dunn is now encouraging the community to do their research on each of the candidates and get out to vote.

“I just want the public to do their homework, and the candidates and their supporters to be respectful of the other candidates,” she said.