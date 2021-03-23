Love with Humanity launches Seniors Care Campaign 

The Love with Humanity Association is delivering gift hampers to seniors in the Calgary area

The Love with Humanity Association is putting smiles on seniors' faces who quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering gift hampers to seniors in the Calgary area. The gift hampers include non-perishable food items, face masks, and a best wishes card. Photo submitted by Syed Hassan

The Love with Humanity Association is delivering gift hampers to seniors in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Calgary and surrounding area.

“The Love with Humanity Association team of volunteers are set to start our new Seniors’ Care Campaign delivering gift hampers at the doorsteps of seniors in Calgary and the surrounding areas, as our own way of letting our seniors know that they may be shut-in during this time, but they have not been forgotten,” Syed Hassan said.

“Due to the pandemic, we have been observing our seniors, before they are going out, now they are isolating. We want to put a smile on their faces,” he said.

The Love with Humanity Seniors Care Campaign gift hampers include non-perishable food items, face masks, and a best wishes card.

The Seniors Care Campaign began on March 6, and due to the positive response, the campaign will continue until the end of March.

“We’ve had a really good response. The seniors are so happy and excited that people drop off the gift hampers and are caring about them, that’s an important thing,” Hassan said.

In previous years, the Love with Humanity Association went to visit seniors in seniors care facilities, and organized events for seniors.

However, because of COVID-19, the Love with Humanity Association has had to cancel engagement with seniors.

“We were thinking what we can do for our seniors, my team members decided this was the best way because we can’t meet with them. We changed our programs, and we started a campaign for seniors,” Hassan said.

For the Love with Humanity Association, it is extremely important to ensure every member of the community is taken care of during this time.

“In this critical time, we are Canadian, and we are inclusive. We can’t leave anybody in this situation, we care about our people, we care about Albertans, and we do our best,” Hassan said.

The Love with Humanity Association is now encouraging anyone who can donate non-perishable food items too, and any who can donate their time delivering the gift hampers over the weekends to visit, https://www.facebook.com/lovewithhumanityassociation/.

“Everybody can participate, if anybody needs help, we are here to help, this is a time to reach out and help, and seniors are an important part. This campaign is for anyone who wants to participate, this is a time to spread the love and smiles,” Hassan said.

Without the support of everyone who has already donated items for the gift hampers and their time, the Seniors Care Campaign wouldn’t be possible.

“Thank you all who are participating, providing gift hampers, and delivering gift hampers,” Hassan said.

To order a gift hamper email info@lovewithhumanity.com.