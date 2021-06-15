New Airport to Begin Operation: Chestermere Lake Welcomes ‘Chesterm-Air’

Courtesy of

Chestermere city officials approved a proposal for a new regional airport and carrier based on Lake Chestermere. Construction on the 14 acre lake front float plane airport is set to begin after final approvals. The airport will feature a domestic and international terminal, water-based gates for up to 26 float planes, and a 130 foot tall state-of-the art air traffic control tower.

In addition, a new regional carrier, “Chesterm-Air” will begin operation of eight Slovakian aircraft, the раковина SLO-432’s, reportedly the last of their kind in the world

John Fowler, President of Chesterm-Air, says that the new water-front airport and airline will be a major addition to Lake Chestermere. “Look, we have some of the most coveted water-front properties in Southern Alberta. We simply think that it could be a hub for business and tourism. Every major city in the world has an airport and this new airport will bring this sleepy community to life. Absolutely.”

Fowler says that safety and the comfort of lake side residents is a priority with this project. “Airplanes are loud, especially these older model 432’s. That’s why take offs will only happen later in the morning, around 5:00 am. We’re also aware that some people still like to swim and boat in the lake, so our air traffic control tower will sound a regular fog horn warning pleasure craft to clear the area before take-offs and landings. With luck, we’ll see up to one hundred flights a day in and out of our lake.”

The first routes for Chesterm-Air will offer daily service between Lake Chestermere and Lake Newell near Brooks, AB; Eagle Lake near Strathmore, and the Glenmore Resevoir in Calgary. Fowler hopes that if the planes perform well, they will expand the range beyond southern Alberta.

Critics of the new airport cite concerns of pollution, noise and an increase of dangerous traffic. John Fowler assures naysayers that this project will be a boon for our city. “Imagine the joy on kids’ faces when majestic float planes come in for landings right over their heads as they play on the beach. This airport will be spectacular. We’re sure everyone will want to fly Chesterm-Air. It’s an exciting time for our city, for sure.”