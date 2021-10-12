Outdoor Art Exhibit

On Oct. 5, RVS unveiled Conciliation, a piece of Indigenous artwork on loan to the school division. Conciliation features three large, strikingly colourful art boxes presenting Blackfoot and Métis land acknowledgements.

These beautiful pieces stand prominently in front of the Education Centre as a symbol of RVS’ commitment to truth and reconciliation. RVS trustees, executive and staff were joined by Blackfoot Elder Saa’kokoto, Indigenous performers, members of the local fire department, W.H. Croxford students, and others for a dedication ceremony.