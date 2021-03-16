Province reduces public health restrictions 

Measures remain in place to protect hospitals and limit the spread of COVID-19

The province of Alberta is moving forward into the full step two with updated public health measures in place for retail, hotels, community halls, performance groups, and youth sports, performance, and recreation.

The reduced public health restrictions are effective immediately. They are in addition to the step two measures announced on March 1, as pressure eases on the health system and hospitalizations remain below 450.

“Every day, we administer more vaccines, and every day fewer Albertans are in hospital due to this virus. With cases stable and more vaccines arriving, it’s time to take another safe step forward. Our government is listening to the evidence and protecting both lives and livelihoods across the province,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

Under the reduced public health restrictions, all retail services and shopping malls can increase the customer capacity from 15 per cent to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy, not including staff, curbside pickup, delivery, and online services are still encouraged, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, and hotels can now open for all activities permitted under step one and step two including hosting virtual meetings, conferences, events, permitted performance activities, wedding ceremonies with up to 10 individuals, and funeral services up to a maximum of 20 individuals, however, wedding receptions, funeral receptions or trade shows are not permitted.

Individuals or groups can now rehearse and perform in preparation for filming or live streaming a performance, provided they adhere to public health guidance, and individual performers or performance groups can access facilities for rehearsals, filming or virtual broadcasting.

Larger indoor film and other performances will be allowed provided there is no audience and subject to an approved plan that follows strict new guidance, including regular lab-based PCR testing.

No in-person audiences are allowed for any type of performance, masks are required, and three-meter physical distancing must be maintained at all times.

For children and youth, performance activities are permitted provided they follow the same requirements set out for youth sport, performance, and recreation activities in step one.

The step one restrictions around youth sports and recreation have been expanded to include members of college and university athletic programs, lessons, practices, and physical conditioning activities, however, games are not permitted.

A maximum of 10 total individuals, including all coaches, trainers, and participants is permitted, physical distancing must be maintained between participants at all times, participants must be masked at all times, except during the training activity.

“We continue striking a safe balance between easing restrictions and preventing cases from rapidly rising once again. The strain on our health system continues to decline, which benefits every Albertan. Proven health measures remain in place in all sectors, and we must all do our part to keep each other safe and continue driving hospitalizations downward,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

“While targeted measures are being eased, we all must remain vigilant and keep going the extra mile. COVID-19 remains a serious health threat, and variants of concern can spread more easily if given the chance. Until we have more vaccine for our population, it is essential that every Albertan continues to be the vaccine for each other,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Indoor masking and distancing requirements will remain in place throughout the stepped approach, and some degree of restrictions will still apply to all activities within each step.

Any decisions on step three will be made on March 22, at the earliest, based on hospitalizations and the current spread of COVID-19.

Metrics based on cases and growth, including variant cases, are being monitored and will also be used to guide any decisions around the need to pause further steps or potentially increase restrictions.

Additional details on the current restrictions are outlined on alberta.ca.

