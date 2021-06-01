Rocky View Schools approve operating budget 

The 2021/22 operating budget focuses on literacy and numeracy skill development, students with complex needs, mental health, and pandemic recovery

Students’ success is a priority with the approved operating budget through targeted funding to classrooms whether face-to-face or online; literacy and numeracy skill development; school-based supports for students with complex needs; mental health and wellness supports; and pandemic recovery and growth opportunities.

“The board recognizes that the impact of the pandemic will continue to be felt throughout the 2021/22 school year,” said Board Chair Fiona Gilbert.

Adding, “This budget addresses the challenges and opportunities brought on by the pandemic while continuing to provide learning environments that ensure everyone learns, belongs, and succeeds.”

Overall revenue is projected to be $281.3 million.

Projected expenditures are anticipated to be $291.8 million with the deficit to be funded through accumulated operating surplus.

The board anticipates utilizing $10.5 million of its operating reserves.

The budget was created with the intention of funding additional opportunities such as the creation of two new online schools and creating a plan for pandemic recovery that will address the impact COVID-19 has had on students.

Operating reserves at the end of the 2021/22 school year are projected to be 2.6 per cent of the total operating budget.

Over $4 million is being allocated to maintain and support pandemic recovery.

Pandemic recovery efforts include additional mental health and social-emotional supports related to the pandemic; continuation of increased cleaning efforts in schools; person dedicated to supporting schools when there are COVID-19 cases, additional substitute time, and pandemic-related supplies.

Over $1 million will be allocated to help support RVS’ two new online schools and address the increasing insurance expenses and rising staff benefit costs.

“In our rapidly changing world, it is important to continue to give our students the best education possible. This budget enables us to address pandemic-related costs while providing the support our students need, from literacy and numeracy skill development to mental health and wellness resources,” Gilbert said.

The RVS annual budget is driven by the goals and strategies of a Four-Year Plan to foster innovators in their learning journey and the operational needs of the jurisdiction while addressing the pandemic.

Base operating funding from the government increased by $1.6 million mainly due to increases in bridge funding, however operating funding for infrastructure maintenance renewal decreased by $1.5 million.

The remaining base operating deficit for instruction and maintenance of $3.8 million will be funded through operating reserves with a transportation surplus of $746,000 going back into a transportation reserve to address future uncertainty around the transportation grant funding model.

With the approved operating budget, RVS will continue to offer opportunities for student learning and activities without significant increases in fees.