Slokker Homes takes questions from Chestermerians

Over 100 residents attended two online information sessions regarding the Lakeside Golf Club redevelopment

Slokker Homes hosted two information sessions and took Chestermere resident’s questions regarding Lakeside Golf Club redevelopment, on March 9, and March 11.

The first session was plagued with connectivity problems that were frustrating to residents seeking answers and the ability to publicly voice their concern and displeasure with the planned housing development.

“I want to apologize on behalf of Slokker Homes about the abrupt way Slokker Homes was introduced to the community, we would’ve had the preference to do that a little bit smoother,” said the President of Slokker Homes, Peter Paauw.

“Normally we try to be very open and frank with everyone involved to make sure that we give all the information available at the right time,” he added. “We understand the grief of the loss of the golf course, but quite frankly the golf course is not a feasible operation, the shortfall of 32 per cent in revenue is too big, and there’s no way to make it up in such a competitive environment.”

The information sessions came after an

Economic Assessment Report was commissioned, and MNP LLP performed the study which resulted in their conclusion that the Lakeside Golf Club cannot continue to operate.

“The golf course is operating very poorly. The study identified an annual revenue shortfall of about 32 per cent on an annual basis, which roughly equates to $800,000 per year. On top of that, the golf course is behind on critical maintenance of almost 3 million,” Paauw said.

“The hole is too big, 32 per cent revenue to break even is just too big of a hole, especially considering there are 52 other golf courses in the close-by area. There is no room to increase the annual membership, to increase the green fees, or to increase the food and beverage with that revenue number,” he said.

Before answering community members’ questions, Slokker Homes presented the findings of a survey that over 300 residents completed between Dec. 10, and Feb. 9.

The survey indicated that 92 per cent of respondents were local to Chestermere,

37 per cent had an annual income of over $150,000, 22 per cent were retired, 88 per cent were married or living common law, 79 per cent had kids, and 41 per cent had pets that need outdoor space.

Through the survey, it was identified that most residents moved to Chestermere to have more space, for work, they had an improvement in financial position, or because of major life events such as new children, marriage and retirement.

Nearly half of the respondents of the survey said the small-town feel of Chestermere, lakeside golfing, family and neighbours, time spent on the lake, outdoor sports and recreation, and greenspace was extremely important to them.

Keeping the golf course, lower taxes, more public space, more interconnected paths, increased variety of services and retail, better protection of the environment, less vehicle traffic, and better access to the lake were common priorities the survey found.

Slokker Homes believes that turning Lakeside Golf Club development into a main street will add value to the community.

“When we look at where Chestermere is, and when we look at the central location of the golf course, we truly believe there is a win-win for all Chestermerians,” Paauw said.

“We do appreciate there are some people who are directly impacted, and we think we can add value to all Chestermerians by the idea of the main street, using existing infrastructure to lower the cost per household,” he said.

Adding, “We are great advocates of living communities, we are passionate about Chestermere as a city, we are passionate about Chestermere with a potential city centre that everyone can enjoy, enjoy the walkability, create a win-win for the city, and improve the sustainability of the city.”

Brian Horton, Principal, Senior Urban Planner of O2 Planning believes the Lakeside Golf Club development would create new parks and public spaces with all the amenities that come with a town centre.

“There’s a real risk that with the expansion of Calgary to the east, there’s a real pull of the economy out of Chestermere in terms of the shops, services, and housing. We really think that the redevelopment of Lakeside could counter this pull and the location within the centre of Chestermere has the opportunity to become a true urban centre,” Horton said.

Horton presented O2 Planning’s initial ideas of the Lakeside Golf Club development, which featured a mixed-use centre with a main street, where residents would have the ability to walk or bike to shops and services to take care of daily needs.

“There might be more intensity around the town centre, as it dispersed further away it becomes a residential community. We really want to focus on the human scale and the ability for socialization and more intimate spaces,” Horton said.

“It’s really important to us, as we move through the planning process to talk with the community about what kind of programming and spaces, they want to see,” he said.

The development could feature tennis courts, baseball fields, play structures, skating rinks, cross-country ski trails, community pavilions for entertainment and performances, and a structure for farmers’ markets.

“Lakeside has been operating at a financial loss since 2016. Golf courses, in general, are not doing as well, and we do not see the financial situation of the golf course being improved, because it would require almost a 33 per cent increase in revue over the next five years to cover the capital cost, operating cost, and long-term debt servicing,” Horton said.

“We’ve heard there are concerns about property values and based on research it’s really indicative that homes front onto golf courses have the biggest benefit in property values, it’s access to open space that has a more direct impact on a greater number of homes in raising property values,” he said.

Adding, “We believe by increasing public space this could be a greater benefit to Chestermere. We believe this offers a great opportunity as planners, as urban designers, to create something very special for the city of Chestermere, but it can’t be done without the input of the residents. We’re very early in the planning process.”

Due to technical issues, participants countering Slokker’s presentation were not able to ask questions during the March 9 information session.

“We do not know what happened with the Preservation Society’s ability to participate; we were invited to present and ask questions and we were disappointed that we could not,” the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society said.

Following the March 9 Slokker Homes information session, the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society said they do not support Slokker Homes’ vision of Lakesides future.

“Chestermere is a better place with a vibrant, well-maintained golf course, and 1,200 planned new homes is not what Chestermere needs. The lake and the golf course are landmarks in Chestermere worth protecting,” the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society said.

The technical issues were resolved for the March 11 information session, and participants were able to talk and ask their questions to Paauw and Horton.

The Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society believe the development concept will not improve community lifestyle in Chestermere, and they are growing more concerned with the claims the developers are making, including that they are listening to Chestermere voices.

“This outside developer claims to be supporting the City of Chestermere when in fact, the development of 1,200 more homes and condos will reduce property values, create additional congestion that our city’s infrastructure cannot support. Nothing about this development makes any sense for our community or our people. The developer stands to profit millions at the expense of taking away Chestermere’s only golf course and would leave Chestermere as the only City in Alberta without a golf course,” the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society said.

Adding, “With 3,265 petition signatures against this development, and counting, the concerns of our community are growing stronger every day as more and more residents become aware of the situation.”

Going forward, the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society is committed to fighting for the community and they will not rest until every possible application for a rezoning and developing the golf course is defeated.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our 18-hole championship golf course. The benefits to our community from this golf course have not been fully realized. It is a place for connection, recreation, inter-generational friendships, and community. Lakeside Golf Course is as integral to the identity and enjoyment of Chestermere as much as our lake,” the Lakeside Greens Golf Course Preservation Society said.

Adding, “Slokker Homes may say whatever they like in furtherance of their development. At the end of the day, only the City of Chestermere can prevent our golf course from being rezoned and developed. Qualified and knowledgeable golf industry analysts are forecasting a bright future for golf courses, and Chestermere is a community that can easily sustain and support ours.”

For more information, visit https://www.lakesidefuture.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Lakeside-Greens-Golf-Course-Preservation-Society-106802774599656/