You’re invited to attend Synergy’s Duck Race!

Join us on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Camp Chestermere for a free community event.

Bring your family out to watch RCMP, local leaders, and other community members race through a wild obstacle course to declare a winning duck!

Information about our programs will be available, as well a free snack to keep everyone cool!

Please note that we will be following Alberta Health Services recommendations at the time of the event.

Synergy annually hosts the Duck Race as a fundraiser to support local youth and community development programs in Chestermere, Langdon, and SE Rocky View. We are extremely grateful to all the businesses that have supported this fundraiser over the years.

Leading up to Aug. 14, you can sponsor a duck for $10 to support Synergy Youth programs. You can find us at local grocery stores, restaurants, or the weekly Tuesday night Cruise-Ins at the Chestermere Landing where we will be selling ducks.

There are first, second, and third place prizes, all valued at over $100 each. The event will be live streamed, as well as open to the public, so make sure to tune in to see if you have the winning duck!

Thank you for your support!