Alberta clean technology industry receives federal investment 

Over $3 million was allocated to grow the provinces clean technology sector

The University of Calgary received $2.1 million from PrairiesCan that will fund the Energy Transition Centre, to support the acceleration, and investment of companies working in the clean technology sector. Photo submitted/Twitter

The federal government is investing in Alberta’s clean technology industry.

Energy Transition Hub was allocated more than $3 million through Prairies Economic Development Canada to support an Energy Transition Centre in Calgary.

The centre is expected to build entrepreneurship and grow the province’s clean technology companies.

“As global markets increasingly look for more sustainable solutions to meet energy needs, the clean technology sector presents an opportunity to strengthen the Canadian economy, create quality jobs, and contribute to a low-carbon future,” a Prairies Economic Development Canada media release said.

“The opportunity for economic growth in Calgary, spurred by clean tech and energy transformation, hinges on significant investment. The City of Calgary is pleased to see federal dollars directed towards innovative players such as Avatar Innovations, University of Calgary, and Foresight. We are proud to be working alongside key partners to establish Calgary as a centre for excellence in the energy transition economy which in turn will act as a major catalyst for downtown revitalization,” City of Calgary Mayor

Jyoti Gondek said.

An Alberta Energy Transition study suggested the clean technology sector could create 17,000 jobs and contribute $6.1 billion to gross domestic product by 2050 in Alberta.

“The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian businesses capitalize on this rapid growth and to ensuring Canada is a leader in the development of clean technology solutions,” the release said.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Northern Affairs Daniel Vandal, and Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault announced the federal investment to strengthen collaboration, advance emerging leadership, and attract private sector investments to grow businesses operating in the Alberta technology sector.

“The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to build on Alberta’s strengths in clean technology, including its talent, energy expertise, and emerging capabilities in energy transition. Our support for an Energy Transition Centre in the heart of downtown Calgary and a proven accelerator for clean technology companies will help ensure that Alberta businesses can capitalize on these advantages and capture significant global market share in the clean technology sector,” Vandal said.

“As the energy industry evolves, Alberta has the know-how and determination to be a leader in innovative clean energy solutions. With this investment, our government is taking action to ensure that Alberta remains a leader in the global energy industry for generations to come. Our support will enhance collaboration, investment and innovation to help Alberta businesses and workers thrive in the clean technology sector,” Boissonnault added.

Over $2.1 million will support the Energy Transition Centre in Calgary, while federal funding will enable the University of Calgary and private sector partner Avatar Innovations to fill vacant office space into an innovation hub to advance the development of clean energy technologies, the release said.

An additional $900,000 investment from PrairiesCan will enable the Foresight Clean Technology Accelerator Centre to offer accelerator programs in Alberta

The investment will be used to provide training and investment attraction initiatives that clean technology organizations need to grow to capture the global market.