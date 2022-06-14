Provincial News

Alberta recognizing older adults during Seniors Week

Alberta recognizing older adults during Seniors Week pic 1
Seniors Week is celebrating older adults with programs, events, and workshops across the province. Photo/Metro

A variety of programming, events, and workshops are available for Older Adults across the province.

Older adults throughout Alberta are being celebrated during Seniors Week.

From June 6 to June 12, seniors are recognized and celebrated with events, workshops, and programs across the province.

“Seniors’ Week is one of my favourite times of the year, and I am excited that we will recognize and celebrate seniors in person, at gatherings all over Alberta. I look forward to meeting seniors and sharing in their wisdom, experience and knowledge,” Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said in a government of Alberta media release. 

In Chestermere, older adults could learn how to spot a scam, enjoy wine and cheese, tea at the Lakeshore Manor and a pancake breakfast, try out chair yoga and an open exercise class, game night, bingo at the Whitecappers, and have an open discussion regarding social connection and community resiliency. 

“Seniors’ Week recognizes and celebrates all that older Albertans have contributed to making our families, communities and province stronger,” the release said. 

