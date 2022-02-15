Alberta Teachers’ Association calling on province to enhance school safety 

The association has received reports of protests happening inside schools.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) is calling on the provincial government to ensure students are safe in schools following protests.

The ATA president, Jason Schilling is asking for Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange to ensure the safety of students in schools after protesters entered some schools.

“Premier Kenney and Minister LaGrange must state clearly and publicly that conducting these protests at schools is unacceptable. While we recognize the right to peaceful and orderly assembly, protests against government policy should take place in more appropriate places and be directed towards those making the decisions,” Schilling said in an ATA media release.

Teachers across the province have reported to Schilling instances where protesters have entered schools, shouting, banging on lockers, forcing lockdowns, and making actions that are disruptive and traumatizing for students and staff.

“This is not about the particular issues of concern to these particular protesters. It is about ensuring that schools are safe and caring places for all students, recognizing that for some, the school is the only safe space they have. Teachers too, like all other workers, have the right to a safe workplace,” Schilling said.

Schilling then referenced the Education Act, where it’s illegal for any person to disturb or interrupt the proceeding of a school or conduct themselves in a manner detrimental to the safe operations of a school.

He added, parents and school boards contribute to the responsibilities of creating a welcoming, caring, respectful, and safe learning environment.

“The very least the Premier and Minister can do is to state their support for and take necessary steps to uphold the law of the province in the face of those who would break it without consideration of those whom they may be harming. I’m just asking them to do their job,” Schilling said.