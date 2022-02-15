City employees trying to protect their rights by voting to unionize 

Joining the labour union would add an extra layer of protection to employee contracts.

With the newly appointed council, and significant changes happening within the organization, some city employees are voting to unionize.

From a source’s perspective, the organization has turned into a confrontational and stressful work environment, with staff being forced to deal with bullying and intimidation tactics on a regular basis.

There have been a number of high demands placed on staff, with unrealistic expectations. Some requests made have been contrary to policy and procedure.

Staff are afraid for their jobs, and given the recent termination of a number of employees, they are more afraid than ever to stand up for their rights, as they could be next in line to lose their job.

If employees join a union, it would be a layer of protection between staff and the employer, outlining how things must be done within the employment contract, such as laying staff off and negotiating pay and other benefits.

While the city doesn’t have an exact date, the vote to unionize should be taking place in the near future. Every staff member that falls within the scope of the union will be asked to send in their ballot. 50 per cent or more of the votes must be in favour of the union in order to proceed with negotiations.

Mayor Jeff Colvin was unavailable to comment on the state of the city organization.