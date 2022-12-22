City introduces off-highway vehicle pilot program

The City of Chestermere has kicked-off a new pilot program allowing Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) to be driven on public roads.

Under the pilot program, three lake access points, the John Peake boat launch, Sunset Beach, and Anniversary Park will open when the ice is deemed safe, and close once the ice surface is no longer safe.

“Residents can use their OHVs on the streets to access lake points or go to the gas station to get fuel, that would continue until the parks department feels the ice is not safe enough, then the public access points would be closed,” Chestermere Peace Officer Trever Bowman said. “At that point, anybody accessing the ice would be doing so at their own risk, once those access points are closed.”

Bowman explained during the Dec. 6 council meeting, that the pilot program does not have start or end dates, because it is dependent on the thickness of the lake ice, and the weather conditions.

It was recommended that the lake access points be closed off to the public until the city’s parks department could confirm the thickness of the lake ice could sustain the weight of an OHV.

“By controlling these access points, we reduce our municipal liability, as OHV users would access the lake surface through other avenues, meaning at their own risk,” Bowman said.

There is no additional cost to measuring the thickness of the ice, as the city’s parks currently measures the ice weekly.

“It would then be based on the parks departments observations when to open and close the public access points,” Bowman said. “In speaking with parks, the ice is now thick enough where people can start using it.”

To operate an OHV on a public road or on the lake surface, the operator must have valid insurance, valid registration and visible incense plate, operational headlight, taillight, brake light and muffler, the City of Chestermere website said.

Operators must also have a valid driver’s license and have the proper safety equipment.

OHVs are restricted to roadways with a speed limit of 60 km/hr or less, except when crossing a roadway that has a higher speed limit, with the exception along Chestermere Boulevard between West Chestermere Drive and East Chestermere Drive.

The OHVs are prohibited from driving on pathways, school fields, playgrounds, and recreational open spaces.

OHVs operators are encouraged to whenever possible, utilize alleyways and service roads, instead of travelling on city streets.

The pilot program can be cancelled by the city at any time.