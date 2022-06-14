More support is on the way for students affected by pandemic 

The provincial government is investing another $113 million in targeted funding to support students who are experiencing academic and mental health challenges.

The Alberta Child and Youth Well-being Action Plan is allocating $110 million over three years to address mental health, specialized assessments, and learning loss support, a government of Alberta media release said.

“Alberta’s government helped students with increased support when they needed them most during the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from that difficult time, we will continue to fund initiatives that build resiliency and improve students’ well-being. We are committed to Alberta’s recovery by providing support to students. This will have long-lasting positive impacts for students and will be integral to the future prosperity of the province,” Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said in the release.

“The last couple of years have been challenging for all but especially for children and youth. We’re taking action across government to expand and provide a variety of more consistent supports for kids and families,” Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz said.

Up to $10 million per year for 2022/23, and 2023/24 will be allocated to support pilot projects that are focused on improving the delivery of mental health supports and services for students, tools, training and resources for schools.

“A comprehensive and coordinated approach is the best way to promote positive mental health. Current research clearly identifies the importance of mental health to learning, as well as to students’ social and emotional development. Students and staff who experience positive mental health are resilient and better able to learn, achieve success and build healthy relationships,” director, Centre for Wellbeing in Education, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary Jennifer Turner said.

Up to $10 million for the next two years will also be used to support increased access to specialized assessments, including speech-language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists or psychologists.

“Alberta School Boards Association appreciates the government’s announcement of support to address challenges due to the pandemic, including mental health and the long-term effects of learning loss. These assessments are critical for student success and targeted supports will assist school boards as they continue to make informed decisions based on the needs of their local school communities,” president, of Alberta School Boards Association Marilyn Dennis said.

For the 2022/23 school year, an extension of the 2021/22 funding of up to $10 million will be used for interventions of grade two to four students to get learning back on track.

The new funding is in addition to the $45 million in targeted interventions in 2021/22 to address learning gaps in literacy and numeracy skills for grade one to three students. The new funding is anticipated to give school authorities the opportunity to design programming that best meets their students’ needs.

“About 45 per cent of the grades one to three student population, were deemed to be at risk by their school authority in 2021/22 and are receiving intervention supports through the grant program now,” the release said.

As part of student support, the provincial government is also reintroducing a pilot program to provide $3 million to not-for-profit organizations leading school nutrition projects that ensure an estimated 40,000 students receive healthy and balanced meals.