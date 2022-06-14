Provincial government supporting career-based learning 

The provincial government is investing in new career-based learning for high school students.

Up to $4 million in grants for the 2022/23 school year is eligible for school authorities to offer learning experiences for grades 10, 11, and 12 students under the dual credit program.

“These dual credit grants give school authorities the flexibility to design and offer relevant learning opportunities that reflect the needs and interests of their students, schools and communities. Students who participate in dual credit programming are able to personalize their high school experience and discover or build on career passions and interests. Dual credit can help position students for success by preparing them for further education or the job market,” Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said in a provincial media release.

Students can use the program to earn high school credits that count toward a post-secondary certificate, diploma, or degree, including a journeyperson certificate, the release said.

The program will support new learning opportunities in industries such as health care, trades, agriculture, and business administration.

A dual credit start-up grant is available to school authorities to create a program at a new school or support an existing program at a new school.

With the start-up grant, students can take programs including CTS apprenticeships, addictions counselling, aviation studies, hospital administration, Indigenous languages, and oil and gas production.

A dual credit enhancement grant is also available to school authorities to purchase new equipment or upgrade facilities to meet industry standards.

“We are working to create a more integrated education system that better meets the needs of students, industry and institutions. Dual credit learning opportunities empower high school students to begin their post-secondary education with relevant, recognized skills and training, setting them up for success in their chosen field,” Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.

First Nations, First Nation education authorities, public, separate and Francophone school authorities, public charter schools, and accredited independent school authorities can apply for one dual credit start-up grant of up to $50,000, and one dual credit enhancement grant of up to $100,000.

The grant funding would be allocated for the 2022/23 school year.

During the 2020/21 school year, approximately 40 school authorities offered dual credit programming.