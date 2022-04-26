Rocky View Schools names two online schools 

Rocky View Schools (RVS) Board of Trustees approved the permanent names of two online schools on April 7.

The elementary and middle school was named Discovery Trails Online School, and the high school was named Summit Trails Online High School.

“These new school names reflect the unique nature of our online educational environments and evoke a sense of exploration and achievement as students progress through each grade,” Board Chair, Fiona Gilbert said. “The Board thanks the many students, families and staff who shared their ideas and helped to generate these new school names.”

The Discovery Trails name reflects the learning journey of students beginning in elementary, and its use in both school names creates a connection between the two schools, an RVS media release said.

“A sense of continuity is evoked by the two names, with younger students engaging in discovery as they travel towards the summit of their learning in RVS, which culminates in high school before heading off towards new journeys,” the release said.

The schools have been building their communities for seven months and giving permanent names to the schools was an important step for RVS in building each school’s identity.

“The students have played an important role in forming the culture and spirit of the schools as they build friendships with each other, develop connections with their teachers and embrace new ways of learning,” Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach said. “These names and other future elements like logos, colours and school team names will further support students and staff in building community and pride in their school.”

Discovery Trails Online School is currently serving approximately 440 students in grades one through nine, and Summit Trails Online High School has approximately 200 students in grades 10 through 12.

“Both online schools look forward to welcoming Alberta students from beyond RVS’ designated areas for the 2022/23 school year,” the release said.

Registration is open now and families are encouraged to explore this online learning option if they think it might be a fit for them.

More information can be found on RVS’ website.