Strathmore RCMP investigating arson at school

The Strathmore RCMP is investigating arson at the Crowther Memorial Junior High School.

On April 23, at approximately midnight, RCMP received a report of a fire at the school.

The Strathmore Fire Department attended and extinguished the portable classroom fire, and found indicators that the fire was set purposefully, an RCMP media release said.

Preliminary damage estimates range up toward $100,000.

Nearby vandalism incidents in the Strathcona area that happened around the same time are believed to be connected.

Video footage captured two male suspects near the location of the fire when it was reported.

One suspect is described as wearing an orange hoody, black pants, red shoes and wearing a backpack. The second suspect has a black beard and wearing a black long-sleeved Carhartt brand sweater jacket, ball cap with a red brim and black pants, the release said.

Strathmore RCMP is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with video footage or information available to help identify the suspects responsible is encouraged to share it with the RCMP.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects involved is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3968 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play.