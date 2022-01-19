Walt Disney World and Orlando Area Attractions

This week Paul and I are in Orlando, Florida with plans to see and do everything there is at Disney World, Universal Parks, SeaWorld and then, top it all off with a Disney Cruise!

It has been over 20 years since either of us has been at Walt Disney World and we are excited to revisit some of our favorite attractions and try out the new ones! We have a 7 day pass and a Park Hopper Plus which will allow us to jump from park to park each day. There are virtual queues you register for, so less waiting in lines. You get a message when your spot is about to open up and can choose to accept it or cancel your request if you’ve changed your mind.

There are 4 main parks in Disney World: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom Park.

Magic Kingdom Park, the world’s most famous theme park at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, is the place where childhood dreams come true. With more than 40 unforgettable attractions, themed dining, and shopping, I’m sure lots has changed at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Magic Kingdom Park is divided into six themed lands, each with a different focus. After arriving at the park you’ll stroll through the gates into the first area, Main Street, U.S.A. Areas include Adventureland® where the

playful Audio-Animatronic birds continue to entertain in the Enchanted Tiki Room. “In the tiki tiki tiki tiki tiki room”… that song is now going to be in my head all day!

We both love rides so watch for some video (if I can let go long enough) in Frontierland® on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad®, Splash Mountain and Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. Next, is Liberty Square, where it will be interesting to see the new additions at The Hall of Presidents. And what Disney trip would be complete without some time in Fantasyland®, home to the Cinderella Castle. Another of my memories is a musical journey around the globe at “It’s a small world”®, another song that is now in my head!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios®

Here, you will find the action in exhilarating new episodes that engage all of your senses. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll experience the smells and tastes of a cantina set in a galaxy far, far away. Next, you can zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises courtesy of the park’s newest experience, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

EPCOT®

Launched in 1982, EPCOT invites you to explore global culture, space, the seas and Mother Nature — not to mention the future.

Our journey begins at Spaceship Earth, housed inside the iconic geodesic globe that serves as the park’s centerpiece. There is so much to see and do but we will explore the stars at Mission: SPACE®, the oceans at The Seas With Nemo & Friends, and our ecosystem at Living with the Land Presented by Chiquita®.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park

Since our original plan for January 2022 was to be in South Africa on safari, we’re looking forward to a small taste of next year’s rescheduled trip at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park where there is a self-guided tour at Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail where you can witness exotic creatures in natural environments by day or night at one of Orlando’s most unforgettable experiences, Kilimanjaro Safaris®.

Africa also hosts one of the park’s most incredible shows, Festival of the Lion King. Celebrating its namesake animated classic, this Broadway-style spectacular will delight you with songs, puppetry, pageantry, and beloved characters.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach® Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon® Water Park

Although we aren’t planning to visit any water parks this trip, there are several amazing ones in the area. Besides an imaginative setting, these parks offer thrills and relaxation in equal measure. For example, test your mettle on Summit Plummet and its near-vertical, 120-foot drop. More fast times await on the 90-foot Slush Gusher, the competitive Downhill Double Dipper, and a trio of 350-foot slides at Snow Stormers. For the ultimate challenge, head to the top of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park’s centerpiece, Mount Gushmore, for high-speed action at Runoff Rapids. when you’re ready to slow down, take a 40-minute tour of the park’s 3,000-foot-long lazy river, Cross Country Creek, or chill out at Melt-Away Bay. It all adds up to the “coolest” water parks — literally!

SeaWorld® Orlando

When I think of SeaWorld, I think of the dolphin shows, but there is so much more. For more than 50 years, animal rescue and rehabilitation have been at the heart of SeaWorld. You can also enjoy live shows and presentations like Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight, Dolphin Days and the latest addition, Orca Encounter,

SeaWorld is also known for one-of-a-kind rides. The Kraken® roller coaster is a prime example of the latter, inviting you to embark on a deep-sea adventure with a menagerie of legendary beasts… if you dare!

Universal Orlando Resort

Some of the biggest characters in movies, TV and pop culture are at Universal Orlando Resort! In addition to three incredible theme parks, including a water theme park, Universal Orlando Resort offers entertainment, shopping and dining at Universal CityWalk, as well as onsite accommodations for every style and budget. It’s the only place in Orlando where you can soar over Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™, swing through city streets with Spider-Man, and conquer the mighty Krakatau Volcano — among other unforgettable adventures.

Universal Studios Florida

Imagine us casting spells with a wand like Harry Potter™, becoming a mischievous Minion, or being in the middle of an intergalactic showdown with the Autobots and Decepticons. Maybe we’ll journey with Shrek, race with the crew from Fast & Furious, or fight aliens with the MEN IN BLACK™.

The latest experience at Universal Studios to put you in the middle of the action is The Bourne Stuntacular. The action-packed adventures are based on blockbuster films including Fast & Furious, MEN IN BLACK™ Alien Attack™, or the Decepticons at TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride-3D, survive the Revenge of the Mummy, and the park’s longest-running attraction, E.T. Adventure.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ features themed shopping and dining, as well as the thrilling ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts™. And at King’s Cross Station, you can take the Hogwarts™ Express — which can take you directly to Hogsmeade™ at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

A FEW TIPS ON TRAVELLING TO DISNEY WORLD

TICKETS: Understanding the various ticket options and which ones will work best for you so you can buy tickets online before you arrive can be a big time-saver — and PD Travel can help you choose those tickets! Purchasing passes in advance gives you access to FastPass+, which lets you reserve times for up to three rides and shows up to 30 days before you arrive at no additional cost.

STRATEGY: Have a plan. It is a documented fact that most people move to the right upon entering a business … but studies have shown it’s the opposite when it comes to theme parks! You’ll usually encounter far fewer crowds, and enjoy correspondingly shorter ride times, by taking a clockwise route.

COST SAVING: Bringing your own snacks and beverages to theme parks can be a money-saver. Most parks have fairly open policies regarding outside food and drink — provided said food does not require heating and said drink isn’t alcoholic in nature. Water bottles are a must and can be refilled at any food station.

PARKING: Orlando’s theme parks attract hundreds of thousands of visitors daily, and their parking options are correspondingly massive. Make sure to note where you parked. It is also a good idea to take a photo of your location.

This is a very high level overview of the various parks, and attractions in the Orlando area that we will be visiting. If you’d like to see exactly what we’re seeing every day, I will be posting pictures and details about where we went and what we did.

If you have any specific questions, or would like us to check something out for you, send us a message on our Facebook page, or email us your request and we’ll do our best to answer any questions.

Our next post will be all about our Caribbean cruise aboard the Disney Fantasy!