Win Big with the City of Chestermere’s Municipal Census

The City of Chestermere is offering residents the chance to win a $500 utility credit or a $100 gift card by participating in the ongoing municipal census. The census, which began on May 12, consists of just eight simple questions and can be completed online or over the phone.

The information gathered through the census is crucial for helping the city plan and improve services for the community. As the city noted, “This data will help gather critical information used to help in the provision of services in Chestermere. All information collected is kept confidential and used only to produce anonymous statistics.”

In addition to providing valuable insights for local planning, the city is offering an incentive for participation. A total of five $100 gift cards and one $500 utility credit will be randomly awarded to participants who complete the census.

It’s important to note that the municipal census is separate from the federal census, and all responses will remain confidential.

The census is set to run until June 30, giving residents plenty of time to take part. With a few minutes of your time, not only will you help improve services in Chestermere, but you also could walk away with a fantastic prize.

The City of Chestermere encourages all residents to participate in the census and provide their input to help shape the future of the community.

